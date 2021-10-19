Europe Fire Hydrants Market Anticipated to Reach $416.4 Million by 2027

Strict norms for installation of fire protection equipment such as fire hydrants in industrial sector and growth in human and property loss from fire breakouts

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe fire hydrants market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to factors such as rise in construction of commercial and industrial buildings, rise in government spending on fire protection services, and stringent government regulations toward protection of assets. However, huge installation and maintenance costs required for fire hydrants is projected to hamper growth of the Europe fire hydrants market.

The Europe fire hydrants market size was valued at $ 308.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $416.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

A fire hydrant is a stationary equipment placed outside or inside a building, industrial area, and parking area, which is connected to a private or municipal water service network. They are designed to directly offer water needed by fire fighters to extinguish a fire.

The Europe fire hydrants market is anticipated to grow, owing to increase in industrial and commercial construction and strict norms for fire safety practices. Moreover, rise in investments of Europe government for fire protection is anticipated to drive growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, government of Russia spent $600 million on firefighting systems. In addition, increase in industrial and commercial construction activities is anticipated to drive growth of the market.

Key Market Players

AVK Holding A/S
Bocciolone Antincendio
Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.
Viking Group, Inc
Hawle Holding GmbH
IMP Armature d.o.o.
Mueller Water Products, Inc
Rapidrop Global Ltd
Talis Management Holding GmbH
VonRoll Hydro AG.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Europe fire hydrants market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the Europe fire hydrants market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The Europe fire hydrants market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

DRY Barrel
Wet Barrel

By Operating Type

Conventional
Smart

By Construction

Underground
Above Ground

By End User

Industrial
Commercial

By Countries

Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe

