Europe Fire Hydrants Market Anticipated to Reach $416.4 Million by 2027

Strict norms for installation of fire protection equipment such as fire hydrants in industrial sector and growth in human and property loss from fire breakoutsPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe fire hydrants market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to factors such as rise in construction of commercial and industrial buildings, rise in government spending on fire protection services, and stringent government regulations toward protection of assets. However, huge installation and maintenance costs required for fire hydrants is projected to hamper growth of the Europe fire hydrants market.
The Europe fire hydrants market size was valued at $ 308.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $416.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.
A fire hydrant is a stationary equipment placed outside or inside a building, industrial area, and parking area, which is connected to a private or municipal water service network. They are designed to directly offer water needed by fire fighters to extinguish a fire.
The Europe fire hydrants market is anticipated to grow, owing to increase in industrial and commercial construction and strict norms for fire safety practices. Moreover, rise in investments of Europe government for fire protection is anticipated to drive growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, government of Russia spent $600 million on firefighting systems. In addition, increase in industrial and commercial construction activities is anticipated to drive growth of the market.
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
DRY Barrel
Wet Barrel
By Operating Type
Conventional
Smart
By Construction
Underground
Above Ground
By End User
Industrial
Commercial
By Countries
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
