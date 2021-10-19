Rising Smartphone Ownership to Increase Mindfulness Meditation Apps Usage- Finds Fact.MR Report
Free mindfulness meditation apps will remain most downloaded, comprising 40% of total market revenueROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mindfulness meditation apps market is expected to surpass US$ 180 Mn in valuation by 2031, according to a recently published study by Fact.MR. The report forecasts a CAGR of 8.4% for the market throughout the 2021-2031 assessment period.
Historically, between 2016 and 2020, demand for mindfulness meditation apps expanded at under 8% CAGR. Fast paced lifestyles, increasing personal and work-related anxiety and extreme stress are acting as feeders for overall market growth.
The use of mindfulness meditation apps has become popular owing to its multiple features such as videos, audios, live interaction, personal one to one guidance and workshops. This has motivated consumers to invest in the mindfulness mediation apps. App developers are offering personal health care through various techniques through smart phone. Generating reports, reminders and customized charts are influencing the mindfulness meditation market positively.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
By type, preference for free mindfulness meditation apps to heighten, accounting for 40% revenue share
Simultaneously, paid mindfulness meditation apps demand likely to surge at nearly 8% CAGR
Increasing anxiety levels bolstering usage across the U.S, registering over 5% CAGR through 2031
India is likely to observe an upsurge of around 7% CAGR, due to the dominance of yoga in the region
Sales across Japan, China and South Korea to register equally impressive incline in forthcoming years
“Importance towards mental well-being is on a rise due to inclination towards a stress-free life. Mindfulness Meditation app creators are focusing on providing soothing experience to the viewers.” said an analyst at Fact.MR.
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the market are focusing on designing full day and daily plans that would improve the overall well-being of people. App designers are seamlessly integrating various features that covers various aspects of human problems.
Key players in the mindfulness meditation apps market include Headspace, Calm, Synctution, Breethe, Sanity & Self, Insight Timer, Meditopia and Aura.
More Valuable Insights
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mindfulness meditation apps market, presenting historical revenue data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of operating system (iOS, android and others) and type (paid and free) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and MEA).
