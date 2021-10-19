Wavenet acquires Internal Systems Limited
Wavenet IT capabilities and infrastructure boosted with the latest acquisition of Internal Systems Limited (ISL).
ISL’s unbiased approach to delivering the right solution using the right products, backed up by high-quality service is synonymous with Wavenet’s way of working, so is a natural fit for us.”SOLIHULL, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wavenet has announced the acquisition of ISL for an undisclosed consideration.
— Bill Dawson - CEO
Following the news earlier this month of the acquisition of NTS Communications, Wavenet announces its latest acquisition of IT and security provider Internal Systems Limited. ISL was formed in 1997 to help businesses optimise their IT capabilities to gain a competitive advantage. They build, deploy, and support a comprehensive range of world-class network services that are designed to be superfast, secure, and robust. The acquisition of ISL brings even more IT expertise into the wider Wavenet group as the company continues to grow its cloud infrastructure.
Bill Dawson, CEO of Wavenet commented: “ISL is a dynamic and consultative business with a team dedicated to the success of its customers. ISL’s unbiased approach to delivering the right solution using the right products, backed up by high-quality service is synonymous with Wavenet’s way of working, so is a natural fit for us.
The additional IT knowledge ISL brings to the group will be invaluable as we continue to grow our IT support and security portfolio. This acquisition combined with our recent partnership with HPE GreenLake gives us an even stronger foundation to provide the very best cloud solutions to our customers across both enterprise and public sector.”
Philip Grannum, Chief Commercial Officer at Wavenet also said: “It’s great to be expanding our IT and Cloud infrastructure with the ISL team joining us. Bringing more knowledge and expertise into the Wavenet group will be a huge benefit to our customers. The Wavenet Cloud portfolio, powered by HPE GreenLake, is quickly becoming a market-leading proposition with multiple large enterprise and public sector organisations trusting us to support their business.”
Wavenet’s financial due diligence was provided by Ed Brentnall and Rebecca Smith of Dow Schofield Watts.
About Wavenet
Formed in 2000, Wavenet has grown to become a respected, multi-award-winning provider of telecoms and technology solutions to thousands of businesses and enterprises across the UK. Wavenet is a managed service provider and has long-standing partnerships with some of the top technology providers on the planet. Wavenet is a Premier Certified Cisco Partner, Microsoft Partner and holds Platinum Partner status with Mitel, Five9 and Silver Peak.
Providing data, voice, security, and IT services to over 8,000 SME, enterprise and public sector customers, Wavenet has offices in Solihull, Chester, Norwich, Cardiff, Nottingham, and St Albans and employs 250 people, including over 100 trained support staff and engineers. For more information, visit: www.wavenetuk.com.
About Internal Systems (ISL)
ISL was formed in 1997 to help businesses optimise their IT capabilities to gain competitive advantage. ISL build, deploy, and support a comprehensive range of world-class network services that are designed to be superfast, secure and robust, and to deliver value.
ISL provide and support a comprehensive range of world-class network services that are designed to be secure, resilient and deliver best value. Working across a broad spectrum of vertical markets, drawing upon their 20+ years’ experience to meet the rapidly changing needs of business today. For further information visit: www.isl.co.uk.
