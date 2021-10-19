Increasing Demand for Flexographic Packaging to Drive the Growth of the Global Flexographic Printing Plates Market

Flexographic Printing Plate Market

The global flexographic printing plate market is estimated grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Demand for flexible packaging from cosmetics and dairy industry is also expected to boost the flexographic printing plate market over the coming years” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UK, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Flexographic Printing Plates Market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. The growth of the flexographic printing plates market is primarily attributed to increasing investment in printing industry, and growing demand for diversified printing products. Moreover, technological advancements in packaging industry is also likely to drive the flexographic printing plate market over the forecast period.

Traditionally, flexographic plates were made from rubber but nowadays are made from photopolymer material in sheet form – which differentiates them from the fixed metallic printing plates of offset printing. These plates are wrapped around cylindrical print/plate rollers. A wide variety of flexographic printing plates are available for label printers, however these vary in terms of their properties, manufacturing process and print behavior. Growing awareness and adoption of sustainable packaging has led to an increased demand for flexographic printing plates.



The global flexographic printing plate market has experienced rapid growth over the years owing to increased applications in the pharmaceutical sector and chemical industry. This has resulted in demand for high quality packaging material and printing technology & equipment. The market for flexographic plates has been driven by increasing investments from key players of the market in the region. Additionally, investments in flexographic printing presses consequently drives the flexographic printing plates market.



Key insights:

• The photopolymer segment is projected to hold the major market share in 2020, and is estimated to retain its dominance over the years to come

• The digital segment is likely to register the highest CAGR during 2021-2027

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the high CAGR during the forecast period



Key players operating in the market include: Asahi Kasei Corporation, DuPont, Dynamic Dies Inc., Flint Group, Flexi Printing Plate Co, Luminite Products Corporation Inc., MacDermid, Inc., TechNova Imaging Systems Pvt Ltd, SUMEI CHEMICAL CO. LTD., United Engravers Inc. ©, among others.



Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market consumption, and projected CAGR for the global flexographic printing plate market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the global flexographic printing plate market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the global market for flexographic printing plates performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in global flexographic printing plates industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the global flexographic printing plate market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the global flexographic printing plate market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of global flexographic printing plate market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the global flexographic printing plates market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers flexographic printing plate market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.



