HIGH SCHOOL JUNIOR TAKES INITIATIVE TO PROMOTE GREYWATER SUSTAINABILITY
FOSTER CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My name is Atharv Naidu, a high school Junior in the San Francisco Bay Area region. Freshwater is getting scarcer, and food takes several days to get on our plates. Greywater is the water output from washing machines, dishwashers and sinks that is safe to use in plants and trees. Recycling greywater in our own gardens is a sustainable method to safely grow our own food, while saving millions of gallons of water. In my presentation and program, I aim to raise awareness regarding greywater reuse and using greywater to grow your own food
Policy For Good is a foundation that primarily showcases the importance and benefits of using greywater instead of tap water when growing your own food and plants locally. I want to share information about greywater throughout the Bay Area, and for this, we provide programs with this information to libraries and communities throughout the peninsula.
The second problem I am trying to solve is that it is difficult to start growing your own food. One needs space, soil, water, sunlight and lots of patience to successfully grow your own food. Grow kits include all the required components and instructions to grow plants in a small space. However, most grow kits on the market cost upwards of 15 dollars, unaffordable to many families. Using sustainable materials such as coconut husks for soil and a growbag, I created a grow kit, “Plant In A Box”, costing only 3 dollars. Each Plant In A Box includes a growbag, coconut coir, seeds, instructions and a sticker. As a part of this program, I fundraise and distribute "Plant In A Box" to all attendees.
I run my program in 6 different libraries, including San Mateo, Daly City, South San Francisco, Menlo Park, Palo Alto and Redwood City. Through these libraries, I have influenced 500 kids to grow their own plants using greywater.
I became interested in this topic when I was in 8th grade and saw my mother using greywater from the washing machine to water her garden. I was curious to know if greywater caused any negative effects on growing your own food. Through a series of experiments using bean plants, I found that greywater that contains biodegradable detergent and it is as effective as using tap water. After my findings, I was concerned that greywater wasn’t being discussed and used more often. I wanted to share the information about greywater. I have since been on a mission to provide programs with this information to libraries and communities throughout the Peninsula.
Atharv Naidu
