Digital Signage Market 2021: Leaders, Statistics, Size, Share, Value, Industry Trends, Key Players, and Report 2026
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital signage market report by type, component, technology, application, location, size, and region.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Signage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global digital signage market size reached a value of US$ 21.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global digital signage market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Digital signage is a centralized content distribution platform designed to playback information on multiple display screens. It displays advertisements or messages to the targeted audience through a back-end operating computer connected to a media player and content management software (CMS). It utilizes technologies, such as projectors, LED, LCD and plasma displays, to project the information, including live weather forecasts, flight schedules, menus, news, television programs and advertisements. As a result, digital signages are widely used across various sectors, including retail, entertainment, education, hospitality, corporate, transport, healthcare, etc.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
Rapid digitalization, along with the growing demand for effective advertisement tools, is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the banking sector is increasingly utilizing digital signages in automated teller machines (ATMs) and e-banking centers to display motion messages, digitalized promotion of products and remote content updating and management. This is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the introduction of modern product variants equipped with gaze and heat path trackers is also augmenting the market growth. These trackers locate the area that is attracting the most consumers, thereby allowing organizations to monitor consumer behavior and gaining meaningful insights. Numerous other factors, including continuous advancements in the LCD/LED technologies and rising expenditures on brand promotions and advertisements, are expected to further drive the market in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• BARCO
• Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)
• LG Electronics
• Panasonic
• Samsung Electronics
• Shanghai Goodview Electronics
• Sharp (Foxconn Group)
• Sony
Breakup by Technology:
• LCD/LED
• Projection
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Retail
• Hospitality
• Entertainment
• Stadiums and Playgrounds
• Corporate
• Banking
• Healthcare
• Education
• Transport
• Others
Breakup by Location:
• Indoor
• Outdoor
Breakup by Size:
• Below 32 Inches
• 32 to 52 Inches
• More than 52 Inches
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
