Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,060 in the last 365 days.

Digital Signage Market 2021: Leaders, Statistics, Size, Share, Value, Industry Trends, Key Players, and Report 2026

Digital Signage Market

Digital Signage Market

IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital signage market report by type, component, technology, application, location, size, and region.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Signage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global digital signage market size reached a value of US$ 21.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global digital signage market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Digital signage is a centralized content distribution platform designed to playback information on multiple display screens. It displays advertisements or messages to the targeted audience through a back-end operating computer connected to a media player and content management software (CMS). It utilizes technologies, such as projectors, LED, LCD and plasma displays, to project the information, including live weather forecasts, flight schedules, menus, news, television programs and advertisements. As a result, digital signages are widely used across various sectors, including retail, entertainment, education, hospitality, corporate, transport, healthcare, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-signage-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Rapid digitalization, along with the growing demand for effective advertisement tools, is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the banking sector is increasingly utilizing digital signages in automated teller machines (ATMs) and e-banking centers to display motion messages, digitalized promotion of products and remote content updating and management. This is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the introduction of modern product variants equipped with gaze and heat path trackers is also augmenting the market growth. These trackers locate the area that is attracting the most consumers, thereby allowing organizations to monitor consumer behavior and gaining meaningful insights. Numerous other factors, including continuous advancements in the LCD/LED technologies and rising expenditures on brand promotions and advertisements, are expected to further drive the market in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-signage-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• BARCO
• Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)
• LG Electronics
• Panasonic
• Samsung Electronics
• Shanghai Goodview Electronics
• Sharp (Foxconn Group)
• Sony

Breakup by Technology:
• LCD/LED
• Projection
• Others

Breakup by Application:
• Retail
• Hospitality
• Entertainment
• Stadiums and Playgrounds
• Corporate
• Banking
• Healthcare
• Education
• Transport
• Others

Breakup by Location:
• Indoor
• Outdoor

Breakup by Size:
• Below 32 Inches
• 32 to 52 Inches
• More than 52 Inches

Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Read Latest Market Research Report of Multi Factor Authentication Market Research Report 2021-2026

Other Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

• Seaweed Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/seaweed-market
• Data Center Rack Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-rack-market
• Smart Bathroom Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-bathroom-market
• Cement Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cement-manufacturing-plant
• Adhesive Tapes Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adhesive-tapes-market
• Aerosol Cans Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerosol-cans-market
• Aerosol Propellants Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerosol-propellants-market
• Green Cement Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-cement-market
• Mobile Mapping Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-mapping-market
• Semiconductor Foundry Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-foundry-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Digital Signage Market 2021: Leaders, Statistics, Size, Share, Value, Industry Trends, Key Players, and Report 2026

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.