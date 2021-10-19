NEWS Posted on Oct 18, 2021 in Main

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 18, 2021

DHS ADMINISTERS NEARLY $80 MILLION IN AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT GRANTS TO SUPPORT AND STABILIZE THE CHILD CARE SECTOR

Eligible Child Care Providers Have an Unprecedented Opportunity

HONOLULU – The Department of Human Services (DHS) will administer nearly $80 million in stabilization grants to support child care providers and help to stabilize and increase the capacity of the child care sector. This funding opportunity made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) by the U.S. Deptartment of Health and Human Services, will strengthen the child care system by providing rapid financial relief to child care providers and business owners in Hawaii.

Who can apply for this grant?

Qualified licensed and registered:

Family Child Care Home Providers

Center-Based Providers

A+ Program Providers

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly challenged the child care system, emphasizing challenges with hiring and retaining staff, affordability, and accessibility to high quality child care to name a few. As an essential service for working families, child care plays a vital role in our state’s economic recovery and DHS is committed to work together with child care providers and the child care community to rebuilding the child care system.

“The Department of Human Services is honored to be able to provide much-needed and well-deserved support to our essential child care programs,” shared DHS Director Cathy Betts. “Through the most challenging of times, we thank child care providers for all they have done to support children and families in Hawaii.”

The goal of the child care stabilization grant is to provide financial relief to help defray unexpected business costs associated with the pandemic, and to help stabilize child care operations. The grant may be used to cover a range of expenses, such as personnel costs, rent or mortgage payments, personal protective equipment (PPE), professional development relating to health and safety practices, goods and services, mental health support for staff and children in care, and more.

DHS is accepting applications for the stabilization grant through February 15, 2022.

This month, qualified licensed and registered family child care home and center-based providers and A+ program providers will receive an email invitation from DHS to apply for child care stabilization funds. If you are a DHS licensed, registered child care provider, or an A+ provider and have not received the invitation, please contact the Child Care Stabilization Call Center.

Technical assistance is provided by contacting the Call Center either by email at: [email protected] or by phone at (808) 470-3683, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For more information about the stabilization grant opportunity, please visit

https://dhsgrants.hawaii.gov/ and for frequently asked questions (FAQs) click here.

# # #

Child Care Stabilization Grant Contact Call Center: (808) 470-3683 Email: [email protected]

Media Contact Only: Amanda Stevens, Public Information Officer Department of Human Services Email: [email protected]