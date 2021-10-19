Pneumatic Cylinder Market Worth $23,850.4 Million by 2030- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Owing to increase in number of manufacturing and other sectors, which is expected to propel the pneumatic cylinder market.

A pneumatic cylinder is a mechanical device that moves a load along a linear route using compressed air working on a piston inside the cylinder. Pneumatic cylinders, also known as pneumatic actuators, are devices that are used in industrial applications to deliver linear or rotational motion and force to automated systems, equipment, and processes.The global pneumatic cylinder market size was valued at $13,375.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $23,850.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Compressed air is used in pneumatic systems to generate rotational or linear mechanical motion and power applications that do the task. A single-acting pneumatic cylinder or actuator has a single port through which air enters and pushes the piston in a single direction. A spring then returns the piston to its original position. The pneumatic cylinder market is expected to increase due to rise in usage of robots in the industrial industry.

Fast cylinder movement, minimal maintenance costs, and cleanliness are all advantages of pneumatic cylinders. Air used in pneumatic cylinders is dry and free of moisture and it prevents problems in internal elements of the system. These reasons enhance use of pneumatic cylinders in various end-user industries.

Key Market Players
Airtac International Group
Camozzi Group S.P.A.
DL Pneumatics
Emerson Electric Co.
Festo SE & Co. KG
ABB Ltd.
Honeywell International INC.
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Eaton Corporation PLC
Rotex Automation.

Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Single-acting Cylinder
Double-acting Cylinder

By Motion
Linear
Rotary

By End-user Industry
Oil & Gas
Paper & Pump
Mining
Water & Wastewater
Foods & Beverages
Energy & Power
Automotive
Others

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA