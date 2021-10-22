Informative MRs: The Ranking of Pharmaceutical Companies in Japan

A recent online survey conducted by Nikkei Research focused on information provision by pharmaceutical companies’ medical representatives. The rated companies that topped the list differed by department, but Daiichi Sankyo was the only company to be rank

A recent online survey conducted by Nikkei Research focused on information provision by pharmaceutical companies’ medical representatives.

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Research conducted an online survey to discover the information-provision performance of pharmaceutical companies’ MRs (medical representatives).

Survey participants were asked to name pharmaceutical companies with MRs in different categories that give them useful information. The rated companies that topped the list differed by department, but Daiichi Sankyo was the only company to be ranked as No.1 in two categories – internal medicine and cardiology.

Read more about the rankings in the article below.
Ranking of Pharmaceutical Companies by the Performance of Medical Representatives (Japan)
https://www.nikkei-r.co.jp/news/release/id=8134

The survey was held from August 12th to 17th, targeting physicians in Japan specializing in internal medicine, endocrinology/diabetics, respiratory, dermatology, and cardiology. Nikkei BP’s Nikkei Medical online panel of healthcare professionals was used, and a total of 507 responses were collected.

The survey revealed that an average of 7.6 MRs had contact with and provided information to a given physician. However, among such MRs, only 4.9 were considered to be engaging and informative.

There were further findings in the survey about information source preferences and comparisons classified by physician segment. Also, focusing on pharmacists, the survey explored what type of information sources were favored, as well as the involvement, expectations and performance of pharmacists when supporting the prescription process.

Please access the following articles for more details on the survey results.
Doctor’s Source of Information in a COVID Era
Ideal Strategy for Healthcare Companies to be Doctor’s Best Partner
How Pharmacists affect Doctor’s decisions on Prescribing

Public Relations Office
Nikkei Inc.
pr@nex.nikkei.co.jp
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Informative MRs: The Ranking of Pharmaceutical Companies in Japan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Public Relations Office
Nikkei Inc. pr@nex.nikkei.co.jp
Company/Organization
Nikkei Inc.
1-3-7 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo, 100-8066
Japan
+81 3-3270-0251
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Nikkei is a world-renowned media brand for Asian news, respected for quality journalism and for being a trusted provider of business news and information. Founded as a market news provider in Japan in 1876, Nikkei has grown into one of the world’s largest media corporations, with 37 foreign editorial bureaus and approximately 1,500 journalists worldwide. Nikkei acquired the Financial Times in 2015.

https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/

More From This Author
Informative MRs: The Ranking of Pharmaceutical Companies in Japan
Providing services for the new SMACOM information distribution platform
Not only business – Nikkei BP’s books cover a wide array of topics
View All Stories From This Author