Informative MRs: The Ranking of Pharmaceutical Companies in Japan
A recent online survey conducted by Nikkei Research focused on information provision by pharmaceutical companies’ medical representatives.TOKYO, JAPAN, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Research conducted an online survey to discover the information-provision performance of pharmaceutical companies’ MRs (medical representatives).
Survey participants were asked to name pharmaceutical companies with MRs in different categories that give them useful information. The rated companies that topped the list differed by department, but Daiichi Sankyo was the only company to be ranked as No.1 in two categories – internal medicine and cardiology.
Ranking of Pharmaceutical Companies by the Performance of Medical Representatives (Japan)
The survey was held from August 12th to 17th, targeting physicians in Japan specializing in internal medicine, endocrinology/diabetics, respiratory, dermatology, and cardiology. Nikkei BP’s Nikkei Medical online panel of healthcare professionals was used, and a total of 507 responses were collected.
The survey revealed that an average of 7.6 MRs had contact with and provided information to a given physician. However, among such MRs, only 4.9 were considered to be engaging and informative.
There were further findings in the survey about information source preferences and comparisons classified by physician segment. Also, focusing on pharmacists, the survey explored what type of information sources were favored, as well as the involvement, expectations and performance of pharmacists when supporting the prescription process.
