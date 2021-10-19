aetherAI and Novartis Taiwan team up to improve blood disease diagnosis using Artificial Intelligence
This partnership with Novartis Taiwan serves as a great recognition of aetherAI’s world-class strength, covering digital pathology transformation, medical image AI adoption, etc.”TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aetherAI, Asia’s leading medical image AI solution provider, Novartis Taiwan, a leader in the pharmaceutical industry, and Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (Linkou CGMH), the largest medical center in Taiwan, recently established a strategic partnership to introduce AI to diagnostic hematopathology, specific for myeloproliferative neoplasm, MPN.
Impressed by aetherAI’s digital pathology solutions and its AI capabilities, Novartis Taiwan invited aetherAI to collaborate on MPN diagnostic support solution.
Following the success of aetherAI Hema, the world’s first bone marrow differential AI system, the latest MPN project with Novartis Taiwan will further explore the power of AI, pushing the boundaries of AI-powered hematology solutions. Trained on the world’s largest dataset of over 1 million carefully curated cells, the plug-and-play aetherAI Hema can provide 15 subtypes of differential count with accuracy as high as 94%.
Since 2018, aetherAI Hema has been collaborating with National Taiwan University Hospital, Linkou CGMH, and Chi Mei Medical Center on AI-powered hematology solutions and has optimized procedures such as bone marrow smear AI differential counting and lymph node metastases AI detection. Joe Yeh, M.D., aetherAI Co-founder and CEO points out that all these steps were part of the journey to this joint MPN project with Novartis.
Dr. Yeh adds that this partnership with Novartis Taiwan serves as a great recognition of aetherAI’s world-class strength, covering digital pathology transformation, medical image AI adoption, and advanced AI research capabilities, and so forth. Leveraging its leading diagnostic imaging AI technologies, aetherAI not only supports medical centers and hospitals but also reaches out to pharmaceutical companies, streamlining workflow with Artificial Intelligence
Founded in October of 2015, aetherAI is ranked no. 1 in the digital pathology and AI market in Taiwan. Since 2017, aetherAI has been tripling its annual revenue for three years in a row, actively exploring the global markets, including Japan, the Middle East, and the United States. aetherAI-supported researches have been published in prestigious international journals, to name a few: <An Annotation-free Whole-slide Training Approach to Pathological Classification of Lung Cancer Types by Deep Neural Network> by Nature Communications, <Identification of nodal micrometastasis in colorectal cancer using deep learning on annotation-free whole-slide images> by Modern Pathology, etc..
About AetherAI
Asia’s leading medical image AI solution provider, aetherAI is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions for digital pathology transformation, AI-powered diagnostic support systems, and biopharma enterprise services. By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, aetherAI aims to ease the burden of healthcare professionals and improve diagnostic imaging quality. At the forefront of digital pathology AI, aetherAI partners with top medical centers in the US, Taiwan, and Japan, including UPMC, National Taiwan University Hospital, and Kanazawa University. aetherAI is also the trusted ally for BioPharma companies, as Novartis Taiwan, ACT Genomics, and many more are working with us to accelerate AI applications for research efficiency.
