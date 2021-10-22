Submit Release
Persaman New York Celebrating 30th Brand Launch Anniversary

An industry leader in handcrafted Italian handbags has reached a new milestone.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Persaman New York today announced that it is celebrating its 30th brand launch anniversary.

"We are very excited about this," said Shainaya Kukreja, spokesperson for Persaman New York.

Persaman New York specializes in handcrafted Italian handbags made from a modern perspective with the best of Italian craftsmanship, culture, and traditions.

"Our bags are made with the best of Italian craftsmanship, culture, and traditions, with a modern perspective which is both strong and romantic," Kukreja stressed before adding, "Each piece in a Persaman collection has its own passion, love, curiosity, and compassion to represent a philosophy for creating a beautiful world with beautiful people."

As for Persaman New York's story, its founder and designer, Saman, has always chosen to play the role that suits her best. Creative, hard-working, passionate with a very keen detail to the aesthetic. Saman has dedicated her professional and personal life to creativity.

The Persaman logo has become a symbol of fabulous clothing, impeccably handcrafted handbags, shoes, and unique accessories. She has given her brand a major push, making it a "temple of fashion," - an homage to her Italian creativity, history, and craftsmanship.

With her belief in sustainable products, Saman personally supervises local artisans who work to handcraft her styles. When it comes to her products, it's the stories that inspire everyone. They can be found in her designs and in her creations, in the communities, individuals, and in the non-profits she supports and works with on our planet.

For more information, please visit https://www.persamannewyork.com/about-us.

