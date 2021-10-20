Kurup, The first Indian Movie NFT Exclusively on Ammbr - one of the fastest growing NFT Marketplaces

Ammbr Limited is excited to announce a world first for an Indian film releasing a series of NFT as part of the promotion leading up to its release.

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ammbr Limited is excited to announce a world first for an Indian film releasing a series of NFT as part of the promotion leading up to its release.In conjunction with co-producers, Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments, Ammbr is conducting the exclusive NFT launch for Kurup , the new blockbuster starring multiple award-winning cast and crew. The cast mainly consist of Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anupama Parameswaran , Shivajith Padmanaban and various other memberswho are yet to be revealed.The Indian Movie Industry is the largest in the world churning out over 2,600 movies each year. Kurup is a Mollywood movie, a product of the film industry of Kerala in south India, a major film and entertainment ecosystem. Indian movies grossed over $3 Billion in 2019, and have been very successful across streaming platforms, especially post-COVID.“The market for NFTs is growing rapidly in India, and we are experiencing a massive surge of interest across multiple categories of tokenised assets,” says Rakesh Rajagopal, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer for Ammbr Group. “Achieving this coup of the first NFT for the Indian film industry with a Mollywood movie is a personal victory for me as I grew up in Kerala.”The film, though fictional, is inspired by the story of one of the longest wanted criminals in India, Sukumara Kurup. He was accused of murdering Chacko, a man of similar appearance, falsifying his own death and claiming the insurance money.Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup and its stellar ensemble cast was scripted by KS Aravind and Daniel Sayooj Nair, from a story by Jithin K Jose.Dulquer Salmaan and Srinath Rajendran began their collaboration with their debut film in 2012, Second Show, which launched not only the career of the famed director, but also several fellow actors.After five years of research, Dulquer Salmaan announced the title of the film Kurup through social media in 2018. The film will be released soon in Malayalam along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. This means virtually every Indian in the country and abroad can enjoy Kurup.The entire production process took six months with the shoot alone taking up 125 days. Filming locations include Kerala, Mumbai, UAE, Mangalore, Mysore, and Ahmedabad.M-Star Entertainments director Anish Mohan says, “I believe we are on the cusp of great things with the enormous potential of Indian movies and the creative industry in general. The fan base is huge and fanatically loyal. Up to now they have not had the opportunity to access NFT collectables from their movie idols.”Ammbr’s Finance Director, Manoj Cherooparambil believes the technology is a great enabler. “NFT and blockchain technology ensures that there will not be a problem with fake goods, and the NFTs can be easily traded at market driven prices.”“The tokenisation of collectables is just the start,” says Group CEO and founder of Ammbr, Derick Smith. “We are building capacity for tokenisation of physical assets and rights across a range of industries because we see NFT as a highly disruptive technology that will change capital markets and trade in the coming years.”Three types of NFT are to be released prior to the movie’s launch in cinemas across India.1. A Unique NFT including a Videoclip in Mp4 format (HD) with embedded music, the digital artwork, and a printed poster of Kurup, signed by the lead actor Dulquer Salmaan and director Sreenath Rajendran2. A series of ten NFT including an animated GIF version of the artwork with no music which will entitle their buyers to a copy of the signed poster each3. A series of 100 static high resolution digital art version of the NFT, will not entitle buyers to a poster Kurup NFTs will be released in the last week of October 2021 on the Ammbr NFT Marketplace for BUSD, a USD pegged stablecoin on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. The Ammbr NFT marketplace is the world’s first to use a stablecoin for transactions.nft.ammbr.financeAbout Wayfarer FilmsWayfarer films is a production and distribution company established by Dulquer Salmaan himself, with the vision of bringing new entertainment industry talent into the limelight. Since the incoporation of the company in 2019 they have rolled out multiple projects of different scale and are well positioned for huge growth.About M-Star EntertainmentsM-Star Entertainments is a fully owned subsidiary of Indel Corporation Pvt Ltd, which is diversified into various sectors such as banking, automotive, and hospitality. M-Star Entertainments is the group media entity that produces content of various formats for a variety of platforms. M-Star Entertainments' strategy is forming fruitful partnerships to cater to the ever growing demands of customers in the entertainment industry.About AmmbrAmmbr is an Abu Dhabi based decentralised technology company that develops and operates one of the leading tokenisation platforms that will forever change the way owners and creators of physical, intellectual, and digital assets conceive of ownership, trading, and interaction.Ammbr Group is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with operations in the United States, Hong Kong, India, South Africa, and Madagascar. It builds digital platforms, with a particular focus on decentralised systems.