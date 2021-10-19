Inslee issues proclamation requiring vaccination verification for large events

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a large event vaccine verification emergency order, Proclamation 21-16. A “large event” is a ticketed or preregistered assembly of 10,000 or more individuals at an outdoor venue or 1,000 or more individuals at an indoor venue.

The proclamation prohibits large event organizers from allowing anyone 12 years and older from attending the event unless the individual either shows proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or shows proof of having received a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours of the event. The order also prohibits individuals who are 12 years and older from attending a large event unless they show proof of full vaccination status or a negative test within 72 hours.

This emergency order was announced by the governor last week.

The order is effective on November 15, 2021.

Read the full proclamation here.