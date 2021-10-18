Submit Release
News Search

There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,958 in the last 365 days.

Sidewalk, Curb Ramps

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to upgrade pedestrian sidewalks and curb ramps at five locations in the Paris District is set to begin on Oct. 25.

The contractor, Highway 19 Construction LLC, was granted 170 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $2 million. The contractor anticipates setting construction barricades on Oct. 20.

The contractor will improve pedestrian sidewalks and construct ADA-compliant curb ramps at

  • Hunt County, SH 34 at Crockett Street to SH 34 at FM 816 in Wolfe City
  • Hunt County, FM 816 at Mill Street to FM 816 at Lea Street in Wolfe City
  • Grayson County, FM 120 at Festival Park Street to FM 120 at Ginger Road in Pottsboro
  • Grayson County, BU 377 at Union Street to BU 377 at Randy Street in Whitesboro
  • Red River County, BU 271 at Broadway to BU 271 at 2nd Street Northeast.

Motorists who frequently travel in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

You just read:

Sidewalk, Curb Ramps

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.