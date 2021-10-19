Submit Release
Reed’s The Leaning Tree

This important lesson for young and old shows that no matter one's age, sometimes the overly proud

Thrilled by his towering stature, the conifer once loudly proclaimed that “It must be my job to protect and preserve all that I see.””
— James W. Reed

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Always been a lover of children’s books growing up with fifteen siblings and having an affinity for birding, astronomy, and of course, writing, James W. Reed’s The Leaning Tree is a timeless and timely work that promotes humility and the resilience of nature.

The author promulgates the value of modesty and the unavoidable ups and downs in life through the interwoven elements of a children’s illustrated book and a well written short narrative.

The Leaning Tree is a lasting story that centers on trees as the book’s main characters. Probably the main and most notable character in the book is the mighty and tall conifer. Thrilled by his towering stature, the conifer once loudly proclaimed that “It must be my job to protect and preserve all that I see.”

Unbeknownst to him, this made the birds and the other trees to be annoyed by his apparent boast of authority. Find out how a sudden tempest that swept down from the north shakes the defenseless trees and how it taught them a lesson that they will carry through the decades. James W. Reed, the author, resides in West Sayville, New York. Reed’s book The Leaning Tree will be at the October 2021 American Association of School Librarians (AASL) National Conference.

The Leaning Tree
Written by: James W. Reed
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online book retailers.

About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-2550098
email us here
Reed's The Leaning Tree

