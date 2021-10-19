As Bunny reveals his depression, anxieties, fears and desires, his friend Squirrel coaches him to an unimaginable healing journey to Hopeville City

brings a great deal of awareness, friendship, and healing through bunnies as the main characters which can be applied by people with different cultures and beliefs.” — Teresa Hall

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multifarious educator who has taught in all grade levels, Teresa Hall takes her gift of teaching to a whole new level. Penning Bunny's Hope that centers on embracing oneself and all that we are using bunnies as the main characters, earns her a spot at the October 2021 American Association of School Librarians (AASL) National Conference.

Bunny’s Hope, as the title suggests, brings a great deal of awareness, friendship, and healing through bunnies as the main characters which can be applied by people with different cultures and beliefs. Bunny, the protagonist, has very special needs compared to other bunnies. Dejected and insecure, he begins to compare his hopping abilities to friends who have similar physical abilities to him. As Bunny opens up and reveals his depression, anxieties, fears, and desires, his friend Squirrel takes him on an unimaginable healing journey to Hopeville City. Bunny’s physical disability and vision problems are transformed as Bunny hops into new territories and can see his true purpose in life.

This impeccable read cajoles readers to believe in the healing power of hope, self-love, and friendship.

Teresa Hall is a first-year Special Educator in Baltimore County Public Schools, where she happily teaches English and Language Arts to Middle School students. Teresa’s education venture began in Baltimore City Public Schools in 1996 in an Elementary School. Teresa has taught all grade levels and various files, though her main focus has been teaching students to read and write well. She is involved in Vanguard Collegiate Middle School activities which promoted individual gifts and talents among others. Teresa’s passion for teaching is clearly visible in the way she pens her words though as if you are sitting through one of her classes and hearing it from her first-hand.

Grab your copy of Teresa Hall’s Bunny’s Hope. Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online book retailers.

Bunny's Hope

Written by: Teresa Hall

Hardcover |

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.