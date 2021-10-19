The realistic stages of grief that one goes through were clearly portrayed through well-written dialogues and plots that keep readers engaged

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Hays’s Be Not a Seeker: Be a Seer is a metaphysical and spellbinding novel set in the modern times that tells the formidable story of a former deputy sheriff who escaped his anger over his wife’s early death by moving to the mid-Atlantic coast. A series of mystical encounters drives him into a contemplative life.

Matthew Slains, a former deputy sheriff, moves to the mid-Atlantic coast to grieve over the loss of his beloved wife. The book builds dialogues regarding his answers about life and her death, including past lives’ reviews, meeting a new group of friends who shares his past lives, guidance from his late wife and a guardian angel group, animal totems, encounters with biblical figures, and an out of the blue invitation to attend a mystery school based in ancient wisdom.

This dramatic work of fiction conveys collected wisdom of the ages, entertaining readers with mythical figures that adds a surprising twist to how the first impression of the book turned out. The realistic stages of grief that one goes through were clearly portrayed through well-written dialogues and plots that keep readers engaged up until the very end.

The main character’s mystical and mysterious path to healing is one of the unique elements that

everyone should look forward to.

In a not-so-surprising fact, David Hays, the author, was a former police officer and deputy sheriff in both his native Wyoming and Arizona, where he has lived since 1985. Hays, together with his wife, currently resides near the beautiful Sedona. Both of them love music, hiking, visiting ancient sites in their local area, and entertaining family.

Be Not a Seeker: Be a Seer

Written by: David Hays

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

