Open-IX Association Announces First Companies to Achieve OIX-3 Edge Data Center Certification
EdgePresence and Vapor IO are the first to adopt the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) OIX-3 Edge Data Center Certification
We have an exciting opportunity to define the future of the Internet for a new era of innovation”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open-IX Association (OIX), a nonprofit organization devoted to developing transparent technical and operating standards to create more resilient global internet infrastructure, today announced that EdgePresence and Vapor IO are the first companies to successfully complete the Edge Data Center Certification Program (OIX-3). The OIX-3 Certification establishes technical criteria around design, reliability and connectivity for a wide range of edge data centers. With the explosion of IoT data and an insatiable desire for real-time analytics, a consistent framework supporting the procurement of edge infrastructure will play an integral role in fast-tracking adoption.
— Doug Recker
“The OIX-3 Certification is the first new standard developed by Open-IX in several years, and represents the organization’s continued efforts to develop relevant standards which provide value to its diverse constituency,” said Eli D. Scher, Chairman of Open IX. “OIX seeks to build standards for internet infrastructure where increased transparency through the development of common frameworks can directly increase access, improve performance, and advance community objectives. The adoption of this new standard by the market leaders in edge data center infrastructure is evidence that OIX’s mission resonates.”
The OIX Edge Data Center committee is composed of industry experts in data center construction, operations, connectivity, design and reliability. The OIX-3 Edge Data Center standard was developed through several years of research and collaboration. The resulting standards leverage domain expertise that spans the entire stack, encompassing the physical infrastructure as well as the software-driven networking, virtualization, automation, and application layers. In June, 2021 the OIX-3 Edge Data Center standard became an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standard.
“We have an exciting opportunity to define the future of the Internet for a new era of innovation,” said Doug Recker, founder and president, EdgePresence. “Taking the steps to reinforce industry standards, such as those set forth through the Open-IX will play a key leadership role in advancing the network to enable business to innovate, scale and connect across the global ecosystem.”
“We’re thrilled to be part of the first wave of edge data centers to receive this certification, and can confirm our commitment to the importance of putting educations resources at a network edge that can help enterprises understand why adoption is critical path to the ambitious application of 6G, ” said Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of edge infrastructure company Vapor IO. “Accelerating adoption means building trust with the industry so the network edge can deliver faster speeds, reduced latency, increased security and smart bandwidth routing. We want to align thought-leaders, technologies and investments to bring forth applications that simply cannot be delivered on the Internet we have today.”
To increase the diversity of viewpoints, OIX welcomes members and volunteers from all areas of the networking, data center and broader technology community interested in improving the internet. To find out more about joining OIX, visit the organization’s website: www.open-ix.org.
###
About Open-IX Association
The Open-IX Association (OIX) (www.open-ix.org) is a community effort to improve the landscape of internet peering and interconnection. OIX encourages the development of neutral and distributed internet exchanges, and data centers while promoting uniform standards of performance for interconnections backed by the internet community. In 2018, Open-IX became an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Association, joining nearly 250 ANSI-Accredited Standards Developers engaged in the creation and maintenance of voluntary consensus standards.
Open-IX
Open-IX
info@open-ix.org