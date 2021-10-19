Spoke Phone launch world’s first UCaaS 2.0 application in time for Twilio Signal 2021

UCaaS 2.0 The future of fully integrated communications Typical App development cycle for projects on CPaaS, before UCaaS 2.0 Accelerate innovation on Twilio with a native two-way programmable integration between Twilio Studio and Spoke Phone

UCaaS 2.0 is the future of programmable business communication. Companies rapidly building custom solutions and breaking free from traditional UCaaS providers.

UCaaS 2.0 apps are different. They provide both the user interface and the rich calling features businesses need. Because of this, companies no longer need a traditional PBX or cloud phone service.” — Jason Kerr

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, October 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future standard of programmable business communicationSpoke Phone today announced the launch of the world’s first UCaaS 2.0 application: A fully programmable softphone complete with pre-built phone system features, developer tools, and integrations. Companies building on CPaaS platforms such as Twilio and Nexmo (Vonage), can now get to market faster and focus developer time on building value.UCaaS 2.0 disintermediates traditional UCaaS (“Unified Communications as a Service”) providers, by separating user applications, core communication functions, and customer experiences (typically bundled by the provider), and putting them into the hands of companies building on platforms like Twilio.Companies adopting UCaaS 2.0 can now take the good “parts” that UCaaS platforms offer, and quickly build the exact communications solution they need. They are no longer restrained by the “black-box” UCaaS provider, a traditional PBX, or even a Telco service provider.UCaaS 2.0 has been made possible by the rapid growth of CPaaS (“Communications Platforms as a Service”) platforms such as Twilio, Nexmo (Vonage), and others. These platforms allow customers to build tailored communications experiences and customer engagements that suit their exact needs.Spoke’s UCaaS 2.0 programmable softphone allows customers to rapidly deploy consumer-grade solutions on Twilio, without having to build an app or any complex phone system features. And because Spoke deploys into the customer’s Twilio account, customers can now keep the entire call on Twilio for complete privacy, security, and control.Spoke Phone CEO, Jason Kerr, explains UCaaS 2.0. “The difference between a normal UC app and a UCaaS 2.0 app, is that UCaaS 2.0 applications provide both the user interface as well as the rich experiences and call control businesses need. Because of this, companies no longer need a traditional PBX, switch, or cloud phone service.”Spoke’s programmable softphone for Twilio comes complete with extensions, DIDs, call routing, call transfer, conference calling, call recording, SMS/Chat, transcribed voicemail-to-email, and more. It also provides call groups/hunting, user directories and availability, as well as native CRM integrations right out-of-the-box. Spoke is built with developers in mind. Twilio developers can connect Twilio to Spoke using native Twilio products and code, such as Twilio Studio, Twilio Flex, Twilio Voice, and Twilio Conversations. Spoke even provides open-source quick-starts that Twilio Developers can download to create custom Twilio Serverless Functions that provide native connectivity to Spoke from inside Twilio.Spoke CTO, Kieron Lawson, says “ UCaaS 2.0 is about putting programmable communications into the hands of everyone. We’ve done 80% of the heavy lifting for you, so companies and developers using CPaaS can focus on the 20% that makes their company unique.”Spoke’s low-code platform approach opens up programmable communications to a wider variety of companies, developers, and use cases. The ultimate goal is to take the rigidity and complexity out of traditional UCaaS offerings, and bring the potential of tailored communications to the masses.Kerr continues, “UCaaS 2.0 is all about enabling customer experiences that are specific to your business. Most businesses have unique customers and unique processes that define them and their offerings. Our job is to provide them with the tools to go faster, and get out of the way.”About Spoke PhoneSpoke is a low-code communications platform that powers unique customer journeys. Spoke provides pre-built business communication apps, features, and APIs that save developers time and radically improve customer experiences. With Spoke Phone, developers go faster and deliver more. Innovative companies and developers use Spoke to drive rich conversations and experiences between customers and employees, anywhere, anytime, on any device. Spoke takes care of 80% of the workload, allowing companies and developers to focus on building the 20% that makes their business truly unique.About TwilioMillions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer’s toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

