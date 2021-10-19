Tingley’s account of cooking for her kids, watching her children grow, cooking for them, and all the usual things that a mom does to her kids

What we, the moms, miss the most in their childhood memories when you are away from them.” — Janice Ramos Tingley

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Do you know that mama misses you and thinks of you while she is away from you?” Janice Ramos Tingley’s The Things That Mama Misses answers this question through an intimate and from-the-heart plot and hand-drawn illustrations. Tingley’s passion and immense affinity for writing, illustrating, and volunteering her time are transparent in the way she puts her heart and soul into every book she pens and lets Authors Press publish. Published by Authors Press last August 16, 2021, the tale of The Things That Mama Misses talks about the most touching memory of all moms, all the things that every mom misses when they are away from their kids.

“When I wrote this for my two kids, I wanted to express my feelings when I am away from them and that I love them unconditionally. What we, the moms, miss the most in their childhood memories when you are away from them.” Tingley writes.

Tingley’s account of cooking for her kids, watching her children grow, cooking for them, and all the usual things that a mom does to her kids made way for a more relatable and casual read that both the parents and children will enjoy.

A little fun fact, the author included a 1993 drawing made by one of her kids at the age of 6. Incorporated in the hand-drawn illustrations are real-life pictures of Tingley’s family, so do not get alarmed when you notice actual pictures in a hand-drawn picture frame hanging on the hand- drawn walls.

Janice R. Tingley was raised in Fairfield, California. She has two lovely children and currently resides in Union City with her husband. Aside from being a dedicated mom, Tingley also authored Nolan’s Dream and Nolan’s Monsters. Back in 1998, Tingley was honored by Mercy Center the Women Community Leadership Award and Women Making History for her overflowing contributions to her community.

Catch The Things That Mama Misses at the October 2021 American Association of School Librarians (AASL) National Conference.

The Things That Mama Misses

Written by: Janice Ramos Tingley

