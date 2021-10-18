General Services Announces RFP to Lease Space for the New Headquarters for the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation

October 18, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) announced the department’s lease solicitation for commercial office space for the new headquarters of the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation (SDAT). The Office of Real Estate (ORE) published a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking available lease space to relocate SDAT to Baltimore’s Central Business District.

In April 2021, Governor Hogan announced a plan to positively impact the Central Business District, which will move the State Center Campus another step forward to redevelopment. The plan intentionally seeks to absorb approximately 1 million square feet of an expanding Central Business District vacancy of 3 million square feet.

“General Services is determined to positively affect Baltimore’s Central Business District and is encouraged by the great response from the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and other real estate stakeholders for movement of state agencies into the area,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “As we move forward in the repositioning of our state buildings in Baltimore, it is my hope that this project will inspire others to participate in the revitalization and transformation of Baltimore’s central business district.”

More than 3000 state employees who work in General Services State Center and Saratoga campuses will relocate to more modern, efficient work spaces, allowing our workforce to have greater access to Baltimore’s amenities and businesses. The new offices are also influenced by ORE new space standards, Department of Budget and Management telework standards and signal a new model to advance service to the citizens of Maryland.

SDAT was established in 1959 and was assigned the administrative functions formerly given to the State Tax Commission. The department has broad responsibilities including assessing all real property in the state, supervising the real and personal property tax structure of the state, creating and maintaining state records that establish corporations and other business entities, administering programs for state property tax exemptions and credits, and publishing statistics and reports. The proposed lease space for the department will accommodate the operations of the department, including staff offices, a retail space and parking.

“SDAT is excited to be relocating our State Center office personnel to Baltimore’s Central Business District, and we are proud to be part of downtown’s revitalization efforts,” said SDAT Director Michael Higgs. “This move will not only provide our employees with upgraded work conditions, most importantly it will allow the department to provide more streamlined service to customers who use our in-person filing services.”

DGS will be seeking 28,434 net square feet and associated parking for the Department of Assessment and Taxation’s 208 employees. This is the second RFP to be issued in accordance with Governor Hogan’s relocation initiative. Additional requests for space are planned for release over the next six months.

The DGS RFP and all future agency office space solicitations are listed on eMaryland MarketPlace Advantage (eMMA) website.

