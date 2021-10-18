NEWS

Public Notice 2021 Medical Marijuana Rules

October 7, 2021

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to amend and enact rules LAC 7:XLIX. Chapters 1-29, §101, §501, §512, §513, §525, §701, §907, §1101, §1505, §1507, §1701, §1711, §2301, §2303, §2501, §2705, §2901 and §2903. These amendments are being made in accordance with Act 424 of the 2021 Legislative Session, pertaining to recent changes in the Louisiana Medical Marijuana Law. These changes relate to: adding additional definitions, suitability, transfer of interest, eligibility standards, identification badges, fees, inspections, emergency procedures for outages, restricted areas, surveillance equipment, laboratory approval, laboratory testing, transportation, disposal of waste and labeling. The Notice of Intent will be published in the October 2021 State Register. Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Tabitha Gray, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Suite 2000, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on November 10, 2021.