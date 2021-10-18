Magician Lex The Illusionist Adds to his Total of More than 3,000 Performances with Weekly Shows in Los Angeles
More than a magician, Lex also offers business consulting that is “no sleight of hand, just good business.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lex The Illusionist is no average magician. He’s performed more than 3,000 shows and has two college degrees. He is a board member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and has performed across the globe in San Francisco, Nashville, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Cabo San Lucas, Dallas, San Diego, Las Vegas and online.
Those in the Los Angeles area can now experience Lex’s illusions every Monday during shows from 8:30 p.m. to midnight at the Rabbit Hole, 22105 Roscoe Blvd. in West Hills. The shows nearly always include guest magicians and bartenders doing magic. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/down-the-rabbit-holeinto-the-matrixmagic-mentalism-tickets-172351848017. Lex also teaches magic classes at the Rabbit Hole on Mondays.
For residents and visitors to Los Angeles, Lex leads a 1.2-mile walking tour of inspiring and top-level magicians that includes Hollywood history. For those outside the area, check out his 45-minute magic and mentalism show via Zoom, which he guarantees to make memorable and fun.
Adding to Lex’s unique resume is his business, Magical Business Consulting, which he founded in 2020 with the idea to unite magic and business. The company teaches business owners how to think like a magician and equips them with the tools to turn those thoughts into magical results, or as he says, “no sleight of hand, just good business.”
Lex, who has a bachelor’s degree in both business administration and political science from California State University Northridge, advises professionals and businesses from a variety of industries, including biotech, veteran’s affairs, clothing, lifestyle, entertainment and more. He has helped hundreds of small business owners, a few wealthy clients and Fortune 500 companies.
Lex knows the power of magic and its ability to transform people’s lives. After eight surgeries, including on both hands, he used card tricks and close-up magic as a form of physical therapy.
For more information about Magical Business Consulting, visit magicalbusinessconsulting.com.
For more information about Lex The Illusionist’s walking tours and magic shows, including performances at private parties, corporate events and for trade shows, visit http://eventbrite.com/e/hollywood-magic-history-tour-show-and-barclub-crawl-tickets-165221815899?aff=ebdssbeac. He will also be presenting a special Halloween show at the Rabbit Hole.
Lex The Illusionist
Magical Business Consulting
