Artist Charles Compo to Hold First Solo Show November 2-27 at Pictor Gallery in New York
Charles Compo, Now That’s What I Call A Target Rich Environment (2021). Courtesy of Photographer Kat Ryals.
“Psychodramatic Landscapes” features 11 works inspired by Compo’s introduction to psychodrama and his interpretation of everyday experiences and eventsNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine artist Charles Compo, whose work has been featured in more than 20 juried shows around the world, including the 2021 London Biennale, will be presenting his first solo show from November 2-27 at the Pictor Gallery in New York.
The opening reception is being held Thursday, November 4, from 6-8 p.m. at the gallery, which is located in the Landmark Arts Building, 547 West 27th Street, Suite 204, in Chelsea.
The show, “Psychodramatic Landscapes,” is comprised of 11 works inspired by Compo’s early introduction to psychodrama and the interpretation of everyday experiences and events.
Speaking of his paintings, Compo said, “I wait, take my time, give permission for this emergence. Sometimes I strike and let the hammer create the heat. My non-conscious mind is making connections between society, interpersonal relationships, nature and other entities. Psychodrama is mental and physical; I’m using this as a basis for exposing the interplay between the seen and the unseen and to express feelings while also feeling them.”
Compo was a composer and painter before devoting himself to art. Immersed in the up-and-coming art scene of the East Village as a young man, he began collecting art by local artists and found work as an artist’s assistant to Andy Warhol, Charles Ross and Harry Smith.
Compo's painting style has always been an intuitive process, depicting stories of everyday life. Working primarily with oil paint on canvas, many of his paintings have been revisited over multiple decades, with evolving narratives appearing and disappearing on each canvas. Many of his works have been revisited over many years, each work holding its own unique history and story.
Maxine Hoover, the gallery’s art director and the curator of “Psychodramatic Landscapes,” said the oil paintings primarily are on large canvas drop cloths and that the show focuses on the relationship between the non-conscious mind and the world that mind inhabits.
She added, “Psychodrama is a type of improvised theatrical, therapeutic activity designed to shed light and provide clarity on thoughts and emotions that stem from some earlier experience. Compo is using this concept as a basis for his current work, bringing together improvisation, conflict, crises and mindfulness.”
“The narrative quality of the paintings depicts this concept by showing representations of the multiple inner selves through their auras and mental states in varied circumstances. The paintings are situational. They reveal the interplay between entities that inhabit adjacent spaces, constantly expanding and contracting, ascending and descending, or just decaying in time and space,” Hoover added.
Many of the subjects are taken from everyday situations in and around New York City, where Compo lives and paints.
To learn more about Compo and to see his work, visit compoarts.com. Compo can be followed on Instagram at @compoarts.
For more information about the Pictor Gallery, visit pictorgallery.com. The gallery also can be followed on Instagram at @pictorgallerynyc.
