CoachHub further expands footprint in Australia following Series B funding, raising $148 million AUD
The leading digital coaching platform hires Australian executive and doubles team size to accelerate innovation and expansionMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachHub, the leading global digital coaching platform, has significantly increased investment in Australia through strategic expansion initiatives following its Series B funding, raising USD 110 million ($148 million AUD). This includes a series of new hires, expanding the team and bolstering leadership in Australia following continuing success in the region. As a prominent and established brand in Australia, this expansion of the team looks to take CoachHub to the next stages of growth.
CoachHub uses artificial intelligence to match individuals with 3,000 certified business and well-being coaches in 70 countries across six continents, more than 100 of which are based in Australia. CoachHub in Australia has experienced huge momentum since 2018 and plans to continue on this trajectory to deliver value to customers locally, as well as anticipating ever-evolving needs.
Tim MacCartney has been appointed as Senior Vice-President and will focus on supporting further growth and profitability serving the large client-base in Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region, as well as working hand-in-hand with leaders internationally to continually advance CoachHub. Tim MacCartney brings a wealth of global leadership experience from his work at SaaS-enabled technology firms like Korn Ferry and GlobalData, refreshing go-to-market models and driving expansion.
Australia is one of CoachHub’s most established markets as the company continues to grow its footprint on the global stage, having now raised a total of $130 million USD. In September 2021, CoachHub strengthened its position as a category leader in digital coaching through the acquisition of MoovOne, answering organisations' appetite to better respond to the needs of its workforces.
The turbulence of the last 18 months has prompted businesses to re-evaluate the development and support of its employees. In a soon-to-be published exclusive global survey, CoachHub found that 85% of Australian talent decision makers say there is more of a need now to invest in their employees’ training and development than there was before the pandemic. The majority (63%) of respondents say they use individual coaching as part of their people development and a further 34% say they are considering it.
“Furthering our established presence in Australia, we saw an opportunity to bolster our executive team to better serve the needs of our clients locally and support them with long-term success,” said Yannis Niebelschütz, co-founder and CEO of CoachHub. “This increased momentum in digital personalised coaching demonstrates how organisations look to invest in the development of its entire workforce, not simply those in leadership or high-potential roles as traditional coaching often does. Our executives and experts echo our passion to democratise coaching across the world, and we welcome Tim in bolstering our presence in Australia.”
Present in Australia since 2018, CoachHub has offices in Melbourne, with an on-the-ground team supporting the company’s impressive roster of brands including MEGT, Fujitsu, Esprit, Babbel, ViacomCBS, Soundcloud, Vice Media, Electrolux, and KPMG.
About CoachHub
CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organisations to create a personalised, measurable and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organisations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, including increased employee engagement, higher levels of productivity, improved job performance and increased retention. CoachHub’s global pool of coaches is comprised of over 3000 certified business coaches in 70 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 60 languages, to serve more than 500 clients. CoachHub’s programs are based on advanced R&D from our Coaching Lab, led by Prof. Jonathan Passmore and our Scientific Board. CoachHub is backed by leading tech investors, including Draper Esprit, Holtzbrinck Ventures, Partech, RTP Global, Signals Venture Capital and Speedinvest. In September 2021, CoachHub acquired French digital coaching pioneer MoovOne to build a global champion focused on jointly democratising coaching.
