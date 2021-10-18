Telemetry BI - Mortgage Accounting and Business Intelligence Platform Mortgage Business Intelligence and Branch Reporting Dashboard

Telemetry BI™, 5X Solutions’ Mortgage Business Intelligence Platform, Now Includes Scorecards to Evaluate Branch Performance.

Combining data from both loan origination systems and accounting systems gives our clients’ a 360-degree view of branch performance.” — Ron de Frates

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5X Solutions Announces Mortgage Branch Rankings and Scorecards

Telemetry BI™, 5X Solutions’ Mortgage Business Intelligence Platform, Now Includes Scorecards to Evaluate Branch Performance.

5X Solutions, LLC, a mortgage business intelligence and data analytics company, has announced the addition of branch rankings and scorecards to its automated financial reporting and mortgage business intelligence system.

Mortgage lenders can now measure and monitor the performance of their branches daily, enabling them to quickly identify and address issues that impact their revenues and expenses. Branch managers can also view their individual metrics and rankings. By comparing their metrics to their goals, they become more accountable for their performance.

This innovative branch ranking model provides mortgage lenders with the insights to manage their branches. Rankings are based on the number of loans closed, total loan volume, and net income basis points. This allows for branch comparisons that can be stratified by region. Scorecards provide more detail in the form of interactive key performance indicators (KPIs), trending analysis, and financial metrics that can be customized by the user.

Managers can also evaluate whether their branches are achieving their goals both monthly and year-to-date. Scorecards allow them to see where they're underperforming so they can adjust their strategy accordingly.

“Branch rankings and scorecards were inspired by the success we achieved with loan originator scorecards. We believe this tool complements the other performance metrics and KPIs provided by Telemetry BI™, our mortgage business intelligence platform. Combining data from both loan origination systems and accounting systems gives our clients’ a 360-degree view of branch performance. Without measuring revenue and expenses, loan production only provides half of the story.” said Ron de Frates, cofounder of 5X solutions.

Branch rankings will be rolled out to Telemetry BI™ users in the coming weeks.

About 5X Solutions

5x Solutions, LLC is a Fintech company that offers digital mortgage industry solutions that focus on mortgage business intelligence, automated financial reporting, performance dashboards, data analytics, and other BI tools. It offers lenders both advisory and technology services that optimize resources, improves profitability, contains costs, and help increase scalability. Using its cloud-based Telemetry BI™ platform, clients have 24/7 access to critical key performance indicators, metrics, and financial reports needed to measure and manage their company. Their turnkey, cloud-based business intelligence platform offers a best-practice approach to data analytics and reporting. Learn more at https://www.5xsolutions.com or https://www.telemetrybi.com

Mortgage Business Intelligence: Know Your Numbers, Know Your Business