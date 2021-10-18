Gov. Wolf Orders US, Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of General Colin Powell

In accordance with the recent Presidential Flag Order, Governor Tom Wolf ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of the General Colin Powell. General Powell passed away earlier today.

“General Powell was a trailblazer,” said Gov. Wolf. “As a public servant, he dedicated his life to our nation. I extend my deepest condolences to his friends and family.”

The US and commonwealth flags should be lowered to half-staff at immediately and should fly at half-staff until sunset on October 22, 2021.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.