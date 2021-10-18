Post Session Report:: Monday, October 18, 2021

SB 224, PN 194 (Bartolotta) – Amends the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L. 30, No. 14), known as the Public-School Code of 1949, by repealing the current requirements for out of state teachers to become certified in Pennsylvania and outlining new criteria for certification.

Amendment A00693 (Schwank) –The amendment adds to the teacher qualification provisions a waiver of the citizenship requirement for an individual who holds a valid visa, work visa or a valid employment authorization document to work in the U.S. The amendment adds to the teacher certificate eligibility requirements an exception to the citizenship requirement to allow certification of an individual if the individual holds a valid visa, work visa or a valid employment authorization document to work in the U.S. The proposed provisions would be effective immediately.

The amendment failed by a vote of 27-21. A vote of 48-0 was recorded on the bill.

SB 780, PN 920 (Pittman) – An act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 39537, on that portion of State Route 1005 over a tributary of Crooked Creek, Rayne Township, Indiana County, as the Sergeant Charles R. Learn Memorial Bridge. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 847 PN 1039 (Mensch) – An act designating the portion of State Route 2004, also known as North Broad Street, within the Borough of Lansdale, in Montgomery County, as the Dr. Frank Erdman Boston Memorial Highway. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SR 164, PN 1060 (Robinson) – The resolution urging the secretary of the Navy to designate the City of Philadelphia and both banks of the Delaware River as the site of the main celebration of the 250th birthdays of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps in 2025.

Amendment A02580 (Robinson) – The amendment makes a technical correction.

The amendment passed and the resolution went over in its order.