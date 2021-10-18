Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:00 p.m.  At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the eight bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules.  Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (8 bills)

  1. H.R. 4369 – National Centers of Excellence in Advanced and Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce)
  2. H.R. 2379 – State Opioid Response Grant Authorization Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Trone – Energy and Commerce)
  3. H.R. 654 – Drug-Free Communities Pandemic Relief Act, as amended (Rep. Joyce (OH) – Energy and Commerce)
  4. H.R. 3635 – Strengthening America’s Strategic National Stockpile Act of 2021 (Rep. Slotkin – Energy and Commerce)
  5. H.R. 3919 – Secure Equipment Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Scalise – Energy and Commerce)
  6. H.R. 4032 – Open RAN Outreach Act, as amended (Rep. Allred – Energy and Commerce)
  7. H.R. 4067 – Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council Act, as amended (Rep. Slotkin – Energy and Commerce)
  8. H.R. 4028 – Information and Communication Technology Strategy Act, as amended (Rep. Long – Energy and Commerce)
Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (3 votes)
  1. H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources)
  2. H.R. 4611 – DHS Software Supply Chain Risk Management Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Torres (NY) – Homeland Security)
  3. H.R. 4089 – Darren Drake Act, as amended (Rep. Gottheimer – Homeland Security)

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2021

