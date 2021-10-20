Avaamo’s Conversational AI solution is now available on Microsoft Teams to support employee self-service
Enterprises can now leverage Microsoft Teams collaborative platform and Avaamo Conversational AI solutions to deliver employee self-service at scale.LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, a leading provider of Conversational AI, today announced the availability of its solution integrated with Microsoft Teams (Teams). Microsoft Teams has quickly emerged as the de facto collaboration tool in large enterprises. Employees can collaborate via chatting and video conferencing with their colleagues. Avaamo uses advanced machine learning to transform Teams into an autonomous support channel, and resolve employees’ IT and HR issues instantly by conversing with them in natural language on the Teams platform. Using Avaamo and Teams, you can resolve a large percentage of employee issues quickly- whether its support tickets, HR queries, employee onboarding or even provisioning new employees.
"Our conversational AI technology eliminates the need for employees to navigate across a plethora of enterprise applications, employee support portals. There is no need to wait for days to get responses from your service desk” said Sriram Chakravarthy, Co-founder and CTO of Avaamo. “From filing support issues on ServiceNow, to tracking status of expenses in Oracle Expense to updating dependent information in Workday; Avaamo AI analyzes the query and can respond, interact, and resolve within Team's familiar interface”.
About Avaamo:
Avaamo is a deep-learning software company that specializes in conversational interfaces to solve specific high impact problems in the enterprise. Avaamo is building fundamental AI technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis and deep learning to make conversational computing a reality. Avaamo services large enterprises across Healthcare, Telco, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Insurance, automating conversations that these enterprises have with their employees, customers and partners. Avaamo
Microsoft Teams and Microsoft AppSource are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.
