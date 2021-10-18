Virtual meeting Oct. 28 gathers input on proposed largemouth bass regulation changes for several areas

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting a virtual public meeting on Oct. 28 to gather input on proposed largemouth bass regulations changes to better manage these resources for trophy fish.

The areas where the changes have been proposed are Fellsmere Water Management Area (commonly known as Headwaters and Egan Lakes), Victor Lake Fish Management Area, Suwannee Lake FMA, and Shop Lake at Tenoroc FMA.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. ET and be conducted via Microsoft Teams.

To participate, each person will need a computer with a camera and internet access or a smartphone or tablet with the Microsoft Teams App installed. A link will be emailed prior to the meeting and each participant will simply click the link to join the meeting.

If you would like to attend and participate, send an email to TrophyBass@MyFWC.com no less than two days before the meeting and provide your name, email address and phone number.

Proposed Rules:

Suwannee Lake:

16-inch maximum length limit (no fish over 16 inches) for largemouth bass.

15 fish daily bag limit for largemouth bass.

Circle hooks required when fishing with live bait greater than 3 inches in length

Lake Victor:

16-inch maximum length limit (no fish over 16 inches) for largemouth bass.

15 fish daily bag limit for largemouth bass.

Circle hooks required when fishing with live bait greater than 3 inches in length.

Shop Lake:

16-inch maximum length limit (no fish over 16 inches) for largemouth bass.

No daily bag limit for largemouth bass.

Circle hooks required when fishing with live bait greater than 3 inches in length.

Fellsmere Water Management Area (Headwaters and Egan Lakes):

Catch and release of all largemouth bass.

Circle hooks required when fishing with live bait greater than 3 inches in length.

If you have questions about these meetings, send an email to TrophyBass@MyFWC.com or call 386-623-1836.