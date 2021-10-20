Insurance Franchise Innovator We Insure Inc. Opens New Agency in Lexington, Kentucky
The brand recognition, as well as the marketing and back-end support, were key factors in why Crystal Nichols, Paul Bradley, and I chose to partner with We Insure.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of We Insure The Bluegrass in Lexington, Ky. The new agency intends to give clients a better all-around experience with the addition of insurance services to the team’s already solid foundation built on a combined 25-plus years in real estate and marketing.
“As a RE/MAX franchisee owner of over 20 years, I understand and appreciate the value of working with a reputable company,” says Agency Co-Owner Kristy Gooch. “The brand recognition, as well as the marketing and back-end support, were key factors in why Crystal Nichols, Paul Bradley, and I chose to partner with We Insure.”
Currently serving as acting president of the Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors, which has more than 3,400 agents, Gooch says it is her team’s mission to help clients navigate insurance so they’re able to enjoy life with less stress and greater protection.
“We Insure has built strong relationships with all of the top insurance carriers, and that enables our franchise partners to get immediate access to excellent rates,” says Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer. “We’re excited to watch the future growth of Kristy’s team as they’ve expanded their scope of services by adding insurance through We Insure.”
We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 100 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
Founded in 2010, We Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company with more than 185 franchise offices across the U.S. In 2020, the company expanded into 14 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55%. We Insure recently added health insurance to its product offering of property, vehicle and business lines and surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
