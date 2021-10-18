Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman David Price

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Congressman David Price (NC-04), announced that he will not seek re-election at the end of the 117th Congress:

“I’ve been proud to serve alongside my close friend and Appropriations Committee colleague David Price for thirty-two years. He possesses a sharp mind, a keen intellect, an unrivaled knowledge of the rules and procedures of the House, and a gentle soul. His absence will be felt when he departs the House at the end of this Congress. “In addition to being an excellent practitioner and participant in our representative democracy, Dr. Price has also contributed greatly to our insights into democracy and American government. In his four books, he has applied an insider’s perspective and an academic’s knowledge to the work of helping Americans understand how their Congress works and how to make it work better. “Throughout his time in office, the House has known no greater champion for access to high-quality higher education. David has brought his experience as a professor at Duke University to Congress, fighting for federal student loan programs, for more STEM learning opportunities, and for increased science and technology research at our nation’s colleges and universities. He has been a tireless campaigner for equality, justice, and opportunity for all Americans, and he has worked hard to strengthen our democracy by ensuring that our military and intelligence community always stand in defense of human rights. One of his lasting legacies will be the House Democracy Partnership, which helps share expertise and information between democratic legislatures globally. Moreover, David has long been a leader in discussions on how to make our Democratic Party stronger as we seek to win elections and govern effectively For the People. “I thank David for his service – and thank his wife Lisa and their children and grandchildren for supporting him throughout his years in the House – and look forward to continuing our work together in the remaining months of the 117th Congress. I join in thanking him for his contributions to the House and to our country, and I know that the people of North Carolina’s Fourth District will miss having him as their Representative in Washington."