Hoyer Statement on Biden Administration’s Roadmap to Address PFAS Chemicals

WASHINGTON, DC

– House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) unveiled the PFAS Roadmap, an inter-agency strategy to clean up PFAS contamination and ensure clean air, water, and food for our communities:

“PFAS chemicals - also known as forever chemicals - are harmful pollutants that jeopardize our public health and our environment. If exposed, these toxins are known to cause adverse health risks to people. In Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District, PFAS contamination has been detected at military installations including the Naval Research Laboratory – Chesapeake Bay Detachment (NRL-CBD); and the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pax River. I have helped lead efforts Congress to address the dangers of PFAS by securing passage of the PFAS Action Act in order to keep our communities safe.

“I applaud the efforts of the Biden Administration and EPA Administrator Michael Reagan for their leadership in crafting and unveiling the PFAS Roadmap, a comprehensive, action-driven guide for the EPA and other agencies to follow over the next three years to ​reduce harmful PFAS chemicals from entering the environment and to clean up PFAS contamination in communities where it has occurred, including NAS Pax River and NRL Chesapeake Beach.

“Every Marylander in the Fifth District deserves to drink clean water and breathe clean air and ​to have products that are safe, and this strategy announced today will help us achieve ​those objective​s in an equitable way and put science first. This is a strong step forward for our district and every district in America, and also underscores the importance of advancing the Build Back Better agenda so that we can continue addressing PFAS contamination and safeguard the public health of our people.”