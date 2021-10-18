Blockchain AI Market Statistics 2021- Jam-packed Opportunities for Investors
Increasing investments by governments and major organizations for the development of projects based on blockchain are expected to drive regional market growthPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in demand for the amalgamation of blockchain and AI in making an efficient software solution, monetization of data using blockchain technology and advancements in the field of AI and internet of things propel the growth of the global blockchain AI market. In addition to this, big data technology solutions are expected to implement data monetization among the enterprises. Furthermore, lack of skilled workforce and implementation cost is expected to hamper the growth of the market. However, ease of implementation, growth in demand for blockchain technology, and surge in blockchain AI applications are expected to drive the growth of blockchain AI market during the forecast period.
Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12640
Major players include: ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Applicature Inc., Ripple Labs Inc., LeewayHertz, Blockchangers, Deqode Solutions, ChromaWay, OpenLedger, Ezetech LLC, LimeChAIn.
Impact of COVID-19 on Blockchain AI Market-
• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, this global pandemic has spread in majority of the countries with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency, which has led to downfall of the global economy. The pandemic impacted almost every sector and it is expected to significantly affect the global blockchain AI market as well.
• The internet has played a vital role all around the world as the reliance on online business has increased significantly. People have started gaining knowledge and investing in the technology related companies. Even the venture capitalist and other investors are investing in the blockchain AI technology because of its scope in the upcoming years.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12640
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
Similar Reports -
1. AI in Energy Market
2 AI in Pharma Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
8007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn