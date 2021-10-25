GoodTrust Launches Free Ultimate Guide For Anyone To Complete End-Of-Life Planning
Step-by-step guide allows for ease of use and comprehensive planning; content includes videos, checklists, ideas, and links to important resources.
Whether someone is planning ahead or in the midst of coping with grief, we want to meet people where they are in their journey to learn more.”MENLO PARK, CA, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodTrust (mygoodtrust.com) has now launched its free End-of-Life Planning: Ultimate Guide that allows anyone to take the critical steps necessary with everything from creating a will to writing an obituary to planning a celebration of life.
— Rikard Steiber, CEO and founder of GoodTrust
This invaluable resource will provide anyone the peace of mind needed to protect the wishes of themselves and their family. It’s one of the first guides to also offer steps for protecting anyone’s digital legacy, which includes online assets and memories.
The guide incorporates hundreds of hours of original research and contributions from numerous experts.
It is designed to easily walk people through five primary sections:
• Get Your Affairs In Order (create a free will, advance healthcare directives, power of attorney and more)
• Protect Your Digital Legacy (preserve family history, stories and memories)
• Memorialize And Delete Social Media Accounts (ensure priceless content can be retrieved and accounts handled according to someone’s wishes)
• Close Online Accounts, Banking Accounts, And Cancel Subscriptions (take care of financial services, mail, digital subscriptions and more)
• End-Of-Life Planning For A Loved One (For Someone Who Has Passed Away)
“Whether someone is planning ahead or in the midst of coping with grief, we want to meet people where they are in their journey to learn more,” said Rikard Steiber, CEO and Founder of GoodTrust. “We designed this guide to be comprehensive in nature but we’ll also enhance with additional content over time.”
Chapters in the guide include how to preplan a funeral, legal guardianship of children and pets, and suggestions for creating digital memorials.
The guide is available now at mygoodtrust.com/end-of-life-guide for mobile or desktop.
About GoodTrust
GoodTrust is the leading digital legacy and end-of-life planning platform. It allows anyone to manage memories and digital assets for the "afterlife," designate who should have access, and create innovative ways to connect the stories of the past with the future. GoodTrust also helps families who have lost someone take care of the deceased person's digital assets through memorialization, asset management or shutting down accounts. The GoodTrust will-creation tool is free and only takes 15 minutes.
You can find GoodTrust at www.MyGoodTrust.com.
Contact: info@mygoodtrust.com
Please find GoodTrust graphics and images here:
https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1XGj-ewLwJq458AWAWsv_fnUI7WJF7xaL
Rikard Steiber
GoodTrust
info@mygoodtrust.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
End-of-Life Planning: Ultimate Guide from GoodTrust