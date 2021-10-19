Freedom Energy Logistics Announces Executive Leadership Promotion
Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations.
Kurt Chapman Named Chief Operating Officer of Energy Advisory
It's an honor working with the Freedom team. I look forward to providing even greater impact serving clients, mentoring team members, supporting the culture, and overseeing the business going forward.”AUBURN, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Energy Logistics (“Freedom Energy”), a leading energy advisory, announced today that Kurt Chapman has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the organization. In a separate announcement, Bart Fromuth, who most recently held the COO position within Freedom Energy, was named Chief Executive Officer earlier today.
“I am delighted to recognize Kurt Chapman for his vast record of achievement with the company,” stated Gus Fromuth, President, Managing Director, and Founder of Freedom Energy. “Kurt has been fully invested in the business since he joined Freedom Energy nearly ten years ago and he has been instrumental in growing the business from the ground up. Over his tenure with the company, he’s been involved in nearly all aspects of the business, and I trust with his solid background and diverse experience, he has much to offer as Freedom’s Chief Operating Officer,” continued Gus Fromuth.
Kurt Chapman joined Freedom in 2012 and most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, he was responsible for business strategy and driving the integration and alignment between revenue-related functions, including marketing, sales, recruiting, operations, and revenue management. Kurt is passionate about problem solving, individual coaching, and mentorship. With Freedom’s significant growth, Kurt’s focus on teamwork and operational excellence has enabled him to drive realignment and expansion of the organization for success. He is committed to Freedom Energy’s supportive and thriving culture. It’s a differentiator in the industry, and one that has helped establish the company as a landing destination for energy, renewable, and business professionals.
“I am grateful to be named the Chief Operating Officer of Freedom Energy,” said Kurt Chapman. “It has been an honor to work with the Freedom Energy team over the course of the last ten years and I look forward to providing even greater impact in serving clients, mentoring team members, supporting the culture, and overseeing the business going forward.”
About Freedom Energy Logistics
Founded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. Freedom Energy has been twice named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine. Stay Work Play’s Coolest Company for Young Professionals; and received multiple Business Excellence Awards from New Hampshire Business Review. For more information, visit www.felpower.com.
