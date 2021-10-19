SWIR Vision Systems Inc. raises $5 million to expand its infrared imaging business
North-Carolina based company is building next generation, high resolution infrared sensor solutions, with ground-breaking quantum dot-based sensor technology
The reception we've encountered in the industry has been extraordinary. We look forward to bringing our SWIR sensor solutions to leading industrial, automotive and consumer electronics companies.”DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SWIR Vision Systems Inc., a company pioneering the next generation of image sensor solutions for industrial automation, autonomous vehicles and other applications, announced today that it has closed a $5 million Series A financing round. The round included participation from a number of existing and new investors, including: Keiretsu Forum, RTI International, Blue Sky Capital (the strategic investment partner of Samtec Inc.), AAC Technologies Ltd., Carolina Angel Network, WaterStar Capital, and Oval Park Capital.
— George Wildeman
“Keiretsu Forum is excited to work with SWIR Vision Systems and its outstanding leadership team to help bring a disruptive innovation to the industrial automation and autonomous vehicle markets,” said Howard Lubert, Area President, Keiretsu Forum. Antonino Parrinello, Head of Corporate Development at AAC Technologies added, “We are also pleased to support SWIR Vision’s cutting-edge, CMOS-based Acuros® CQD® image sensors which promise to usher in a new era of advanced 2D and 3D imaging sensors that meet the challenging cost and performance requirements in key strategic markets such as automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial imaging.”
Based on a unique quantum-dot photodiode sensor design, SWIR Vision’s patented sensor solutions have delivered the highest resolution, commercially available short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) cameras in the world. The cameras are already in use inspecting high volume production semiconductor chips in the world’s largest semiconductor chip fab.
"We are appreciative of this strong vote of investor confidence in our team and our technology," said George Wildeman CEO, SWIR Vision Systems. "The reception we've encountered in the industry has been extraordinary. We look forward to expanding our business in the industrial imaging market, while working with the world’s top automotive and consumer electronics companies to explore applications of our fully scalable CMOS-based SWIR sensor solutions”.
SWIR Vision plans to use its Series A funding to advance the company’s CQD sensor solutions, to grow the company’s SWIR camera business in the global industrial and defense markets, and to engage strategic customers in the consumer electronics, automotive and advanced sensor markets.
About SWIR Vision Systems
SWIR Vision Systems are building the next generation of SWIR sensor and camera solutions for industrial machine vision systems, security applications, consumer electronics AR/VR systems, autonomous vehicle lidar systems, and many other applications. The company’s patent protected core technology enables the highest resolution, smallest form factor, and lowest cost short-wavelength infrared sensors for key industrial, defense, and emerging large market applications. SWIR Vision System’s sales, manufacturing and R&D center is located in Research Triangle Park, NC, USA. Visit the company online at www.swirvisionsystems.com.
