Kidney Transplant Recipient Helps Others With Youtube Channel About Kidney Disease and Suggests Kidney Friendly Foods

This article highlights kidney expert and naturopath Robert Galoriwcz's youtube channel: HealthyKidney Inc, and also gives diet tips for healthy kidneys.

WOOD-RIDGE , NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Galarowicz is the founder of Healthy Kidney Publishing and is an internationally known kidney health expert with success helping thousands of people understand how to properly care for their kidney health. He has personally gone through every stage of kidney disease, including kidney failure, two and half years on dialysis and is currently living with a cadaver kidney transplant for almost two decades. His mission is to help people avoid what he has gone through and to empower people with information that can improve the state of their kidneys. As a naturopath, Galarowicz focuses on natural remedies to promote better kidney health.

To expand the reach of his knowledge and expertise, Robert Galarowicz created his own YouTube channel, HealthyKidney Inc in 2017. Now the channel features more than 265 unique videos tailored to kidney disease sufferers (pets included). HealthyKidney Inc has over 1.20 million total views. The channel has covered over 28 topics pertaining to kidney disease including diet recommendations, tips on dealing with comorbidities, and specific information for cats and dogs. HealthyKidney Inc is extremely interactive with its community, responding to questions and comments within a few days.

In some recent videos, HealthyKidney Inc. has gone over whether or not certain food and drinks can exist in a kidney disease friendly diet, and outlines specific nutritional recommendations. Examples of foods he has touched upon include hot sauce, mayonnaise, sea moss, pomegranate juice, cherries, nuts, and eggs. For hot sauce, HealthyKidney Inc always recommends Tobasco brand because it is relatively low in sodium at around 35-40 milligrams of sodium per teaspoon. Kidney disease sufferers know that excess sodium can be detrimental as it causes the buildup of fluid in the body, so keeping sodium low is essential.

In HealthyKidney Inc’s video “Is Mayonnaise Good For Kidney Disease? Mayonnaise and Kidney Disease Should It Be In A Renal Diet,” Galarowicz offers a stunning truth that mainstream nutritionists are unaware of. Most nutritionist advise against mayonnaise with kidney disease, but Galarowicz explains saturated fat from egg-yolk (the main ingredient in mayonnaise) does not raise cholesterol as it is commonly proclaimed to do, and also contains no protein to stress the kidneys out. Similarly, to hot sauce, sodium levels should be watched with mayonnaise, and most other foods you put into your body.

Galarowicz noted pomegranate juice as being relatively kidney friendly, as patients on dialysis can display a reduction in inflammation and destruction caused by free radicals after consuming pomegranate juice. Another vital perk for kidney sufferers drinking pomegranate juice is the lowering of blood pressure and other improvements in the cardiovascular system. Be aware of potassium levels when consuming pomegranate juice. Robert also recommends these five nuts: Hazelnuts, Macadamia nuts, Peanuts, Pecans, and Walnuts.

To find out more information on everything kidney disease related, including more diet tips, feel free to subscribe to HealthyKidney Inc. on Youtube. The channel uploads at least one video every week while always monitoring the current pulse of the kidney disease community and offering essential information to keep people as healthy as possible.

