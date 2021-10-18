Social Computing Market Statistics: A Huge Opportunity For Investors by 2027
A large number of administrations are using cloud or planning applications which will result in potential growth of the social computing market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A key factor driving the acceptance of the social computing market is the growing use of smartphones by individuals using social media. With the rise of digital technology, people are using social media for online shopping, communication and social connectivity activities which propel growth of market. In addition, driving factors for social computing market are high growth of social media measurement to enhance customer experience tools and increasing demand from small and medium enterprises to offer competitive intelligence. However, complexities involved in the analytical workflow is restraining the social computing market. Contrarily, increasing cloud adoption trends and voluminous data generation through social media platforms is an opportunistic factor to encourage the growth of social computing market in forecasted years.
Major players include: Adobe Inc., GoodData Corporation, Hootsuite Media Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NetBase Solutions, Inc. Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.
Impact of COVID-19 on Social Computing Market:
• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost all countries around the globe, with the WHO declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the disease are already starting to be felt, and expected to significantly affect the global social computing market in 2020.
• To stop spread of corona virus, businesses have shifted to online mode to run their operations, which makes more employees are leaning online.
