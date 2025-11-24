Road Safety Market to Hit $14.8 Bn by 2031 Driven by Smart Mobility & Accident Reduction Tech

Technological advances, rising traffic incidents, and smart infrastructure adoption are driving strong growth in the global road safety market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Road Safety Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Offering (Solution, Services), by Type ( Enforcement Solution, Alpr Or Anpr, Incident Detection And Response, Railroad Crossing Safety, School Bus Stop -Arm Enforcement, Back Office Systems): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031, The global road safety market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031.The road safety market focuses on systems, solutions, and services designed to reduce road accidents, enhance traffic efficiency, and safeguard pedestrians and drivers. With rising urbanization and increased vehicle density, governments worldwide are prioritizing road safety investments to minimize fatalities and improve mobility.The integration of intelligent transportation systems, AI-driven analytics, and smart surveillance technologies has strengthened the market’s growth trajectory. Public and private sector collaboration toward modernizing road infrastructure is further accelerating the adoption of advanced road safety solutions globally.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17227 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬Growing traffic congestion and increasing road accident rates are key factors driving demand for innovative road safety solutions. Governments are implementing stringent regulations and investing in digital road infrastructure, which is significantly boosting market expansion.Advancements in sensor technologies, AI-based analytics, and real-time monitoring systems are enabling more accurate detection, incident response, and traffic control. These technologies improve situational awareness and support proactive safety measures.The rise of smart city initiatives worldwide has also contributed to market growth. Integrated communication networks and connected vehicle technologies are becoming central to urban mobility planning, accelerating adoption of road safety systems.However, high implementation costs and limited technical expertise in developing regions remain challenges. Budget constraints often delay deployment of advanced safety infrastructure such as automated enforcement systems and intelligent traffic solutions.Despite these barriers, increasing public awareness and global commitments toward Vision Zero and sustainable road transport are creating long-term growth opportunities for industry players.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A17227 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The road safety market is segmented into solutions such as surveillance systems, traffic enforcement, incident detection systems, and speed management tools, along with services like consulting, integration, and support. Among these, surveillance and enforcement solutions hold a dominant share due to their widespread use in reducing violations and improving traffic monitoring efficiency.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America leads the global road safety market, driven by high investment in advanced traffic management systems, strong regulatory frameworks, and widespread adoption of smart mobility technologies. The region’s focus on integrating AI, automation, and connected infrastructure further strengthens its position.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by rapid urbanization, rising accident rates, and government initiatives aimed at upgrading outdated road systems. Countries such as China and India are increasingly adopting smart surveillance, automated enforcement tools, and intelligent traffic solutions to improve public safety.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17227 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players profiled in the report include Cubic Corporation, Dahua Technology, Flir Systems, Inc., IDEMIA, Jenoptik, Kapsch TraficCom, Redflex Holdings, Sensys Gatso Group AB, Siemens AG and VITRONIC. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the road safety industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• The solution segment was the highest revenue contributor to the road safety market share, with $3,461.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11,815.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.3%.• The services segment of road safety market forecast is estimated to reach $2,972.7 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.• The system integration and deployment segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $526.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,364.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.2%.• The ALPR/ANPR segment is estimated to reach $3,804.8 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.• The speed enforcement segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $401.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,232.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.1%.• North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,649.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5,560.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.2%.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆In-App Purchase MarketEurope Application Modernization Services MarketBig Data and Business Analytics MarketVideo Streaming MarketUK Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.