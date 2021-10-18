RENTBETTA.com Aims to Eliminate Broker Fees in NYC

RENTBETTA.com’s mobile site with over 1,000 no fee apartments

Over 1,000 no fee NYC apartments available for rent on site that connects renters directly with property managers and landlords

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moving in NYC often involves a broker fee of 1-2 months of rent, which can cost $3,000 or more. A new startup, RENTBETTA.com, has recently launched with the goal of eliminating broker fees in NYC.

On RENTBETTA.com, NYC renters can input their desired rent, number of bedrooms, and features to see a map of the five boroughs with all available no fee apartments. The site currently has over 1,000 live listings of no fee NYC apartments available for rent.

Renting in NYC is more difficult than in other major cities, as renters must sift through bait-and-switch listings online and are often required to pay a large broker fee. The two problems are connected, as apartment rental brokers frequently posting fake listings of too good to be true apartments to generate leads for the less attractive listings they have available, many of which require a fee.

Rather than working through a broker and having to pay a fee, renters who find an apartment on RENTBETTA.com can click “Book a Tour” to ask questions and schedule a tour directly with the management of the property. Renters can also click “Apply Now” to complete the application process after visiting an apartment. All apartments for rent on RENTBETTA.com are available directly from the leasing office and do not charge a broker fee.

RENTBETTA.com also has Maintenance Ratings and Bed Bug History for apartment buildings within the five boroughs of NYC, which provide information on building quality to prospective renters.

Renters may learn more about the startup and available no fee apartments at rentbetta.com/about. Property managers may request their listings be posted for free to the site at rentbetta.com/property-managers, and may also register to be notified about an upcoming solution which will help them find renters without relying on the broker channel. Potential investors may register their interest at rentbetta.com/investors.

