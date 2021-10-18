Governor Carney, DHSS Formalize Vaccine or Testing Requirement for Educators

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) have formally issued an emergency regulation requiring educators, school staff, volunteers, and contractors working in Delaware schools to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing beginning November 1. The requirement, which was first announced last month, applies to public and private K-12 schools.

Click here to read the emergency DHSS regulation.

“There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms, than to get vaccinated,” said Governor Carney. “Our top priority has been to get all Delaware students back in school this fall. This requirement will help keep them there and prevent regular disruptions to their learning. These vaccines are safe and extremely protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. I encourage all Delawareans to get your shot and help us finally put an end to this pandemic.”

Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find vaccination provider locations.

