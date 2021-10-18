Squarex Pharma Announces Investor Webinar
EINPresswire.com/ -- Squarex Pharma (“SQX”), a St. Paul, Minnesota, based late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announces that the founder and CEO Hugh McTavish, along with CFO Joseph Cunningham, will host a webinar to discuss the company’s progress and the upcoming quarter. The Webinar will take place on Wednesday, October 20 at 7pm (CST) and may be accessed at this registration link.
Squarex has recently completed FDA Phase II studies for the only compound demonstrated to prevent cold sore and HSV-1 herpes. The Company is seeking additional funding using the Wefunder crowd funding platform. Dr McTavish preferred to use a Wefunder for this Series B round to democratize the funding process to allow smaller investors, many of whom may be cold sore sufferers, the opportunity to invest.
We invite all interested parties, investors and suffers alike to join use on our mission to prevent herpes outbreaks, an issue for half of the world population.
About Oral Herpes
15% of the adult population has 1 or more cold sore outbreaks each year, and 2.1% has 6 or more per year. The condition is about equally common in children as in adults. About 50 million persons in the U.S. alone therefore have at least one outbreak every year and many of those will be very motivated to get a drug that prevents those outbreaks.
About Squarex Pharma
Squarex is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and the Company’s commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address large market opportunities. Initially Square is focused on the prevention of recurrent cold sores (herpes labialis) and other infections caused by Herpes Simplex Virus 1 or Herpes Simplex Virus 2. The Company’s lead product candidate, SQX770, which has successfully completed two clinical trials.
Squarex’s drug SQX770 is unique. A single topical application to the arm, (not the lip or face), has been shown in clinical trials to prevent cold sore outbreaks (oral herpes) in people with frequent outbreaks for 3 months.
Website: https://squarex-pharma.com/
For more information about Squarex and partnering opportunities for its Herpes Labialis preventative treatment, please contact:
Joe Cunningham, CFO Squarex Pharma Tel 612 787 7281 jcunningham@squarex-pharma.com
