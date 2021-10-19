James Klobucar, Esq. Named Partner at Gearhart Law

James Klobucar, Esq., is the firm’s Chair for the Consumer and Design Patents Group. As such, James is responsible for overseeing the consumer and design patent practice group as well as keeping the firm up to date on international and domestic rule changes on these topics. He routinely consults and advises clients on patent portfolio management strategies and valuations, provides litigation support, and assists in filing and prosecuting patent, trademark and copyright applications. To date he has drafted hundreds of patent applications and trademark applications and worked with clients ranging from individual inventors to large international corporate entities.

“We are delighted to have James become a partner with the firm. James has shown himself to be an exceptional trademark and patent attorney . His work with design patents stands out as the best in the business,” said Richard Gearhart, the firm’s Founding Partner.

James completed his undergraduate studies at Cornell College double majoring in Biochemistry & Molecular Biology and Chemistry. While his background has steered him towards life science/chemical patents (notably formulation chemistry and small molecules), he is also proficient in working with patents involving consumer products and electronic devices, namely wireless communication devices.

About Gearhart Law

Gearhart Law is a full-service Intellectual Property Law firm headquartered in Summit, NJ, specializing in patent, trademark and copyright law as well as related litigation, with both domestic and international clients.

Gearhart Law has over 20 years of expertise in consumer/industrial products and life sciences, as well as software and chemical arts. The firm’s clients range from individual entrepreneurs to global businesses.

Gearhart Law’s headquarters is located at 41 River Road, Summit, NJ 07901. For more information, call 908-273-0700, or visit the website at http://www.gearhartlaw.com ."> www.gearhartlaw.com .