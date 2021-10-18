Job Announcement - State's Attorney

Mercer County State's Attorney Office, PO Box 39, Stanton, ND 58571 Position: Appointed Mercer County Slate's Attorney Closing Date: Open Until Filled For application please visit www.mercercountynd.com or County Auditor's Office, PO Box 39, Stanton ND 58571 Please return completed job application and resume to Mercer County Auditor or sbrost@nd.gov The Mercer County Board of Commissioners is seeking to fill the unexpired term of State's Attorney until the November 2022 General Election, located at the Mercer County Courthouse in Stanton, ND. The state's attorney is the public prosecutor and legal advisor to the county. The successful candidate will possess a license to practice law in the State of North Dakota. For complete job description, please visit N.D.C.C. ch. 11-16. This position is exempt from Veteran's preference. Must be a qualified elector of Mercer County. Starting minimum wage is DOE. Pre-employment drug screening will be required. Benefits include employer sponsored NDPERS health, BCBS dental and vision, life insurance, and retirement benefits. Mercer County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the admission to its programs or activities, including the employment process. Mercer County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.