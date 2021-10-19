New Cultivation Facility Solution Accelerates Speed To Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- RSX Enterprises Unveils New Grow Facility Solution at MJBizCon
Accelerates Speed to Market for Newly Licensed Growers
RSX Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Cultivation Design Build (www.cultivationdesignbuild.com), a sales and marketing firm serving the controlled agricultural environment (CEA) market, announced its new grow facility solution in partnership with Sprung Structures (www.sprung.com) and Porta-King Grow Rooms (www.portaking.com). This innovative, cutting-edge solution can deliver a completed exterior and interior structure at least 12 weeks faster than conventional construction, even without factoring in significant labor and commodity supply constraints currently impacting conventional construction projects.
Using our tension membrane and modular wall facility, with large in stock inventory, fast delivery and lowered installation times, a grower with 5,000 feet of plant canopy not only can get a head start on other newly licensed growers, but can generate almost $2.1 million in additional crop revenue, based on a dried flower yield of 65 grams per canopy square foot and a $2,000 wholesale price per pound of flower, both reasonable goals. Plus, our solution ensures that the grower meets any state-mandated post-licensure deadline to begin growing operations.
Speed to first harvest can also help growers with their product marketing and sales efforts as they can quickly gear up to meet needs within their market. Early market entry can mean higher wholesale prices and a quicker path to brand and customer loyalty, especially in markets that promote craft cultivation – such as IL, MI, NJ, and NY – where product consistency and quality become defining factors in cultivation success. Craft growers that can become first-to-market operators are also better positioned for highly profitable early exits via acquisition by larger multi-state operators.
Tension membrane buildings are more scalable and relocatable compared to conventional construction methods – giving growers the option to add space later or when regulations change or simply to achieve a phased building plan to meet budget requirements. Sprung structures also can withstand extreme climates (cold, seismic, fire resistance, hurricane rated) and carry 25-year guarantee on the blackout membrane for indoor facilities. Cleanliness and biosecurity are both better with modular construction techniques.
Our superior and cost-efficient environmental control system is anchored by our new line of Neocision Spectra high-performance LED lights that are manufactured by BVV, a leading extraction and processing equipment manufacturer, which are independently tested by third party laboratories at a PPF efficacy of 2.85 μmols/J at 240 VAC and carry an industry leading 7-year warranty.
About RSX Enterprises, Inc.
RSX’s principals have provided lighting and facility design-build solutions for more than 500,000 square feet of indoor cultivation facilities over the past two years, including retrofits and new construction for commercial and craft growers. RSX’s service-oriented sales approach includes: (i) assessing existing facility concepts and financial budgets to define project objectives and timelines, (ii) preparing lighting and facility layouts which are used to develop systems requirements, (iii) advising on engineering design-build and equipment specifications, coordinating supply chain issues, and facilitating project management and troubleshooting, and (iv) coordinating equipment and systems procurement, timely delivery and vendor-provided commissioning. RSX’s value-added proposition: assist cultivators to effectively implement their capital programs, improve time to first harvest, lower operating costs, and increase yields and product consistency.
About RSX Enterprises, Inc.
RSX’s principals have provided lighting and facility design-build solutions for more than 500,000 square feet of indoor cultivation facilities over the past two years, including retrofits and new construction for commercial and craft growers. RSX’s service-oriented sales approach includes: (i) assessing existing facility concepts and financial budgets to define project objectives and timelines, (ii) preparing lighting and facility layouts which are used to develop systems requirements, (iii) advising on engineering design-build and equipment specifications, coordinating supply chain issues, and facilitating project management and troubleshooting, and (iv) coordinating equipment and systems procurement, timely delivery and vendor-provided commissioning. RSX’s value-added proposition: assist cultivators to effectively implement their capital programs, improve time to first harvest, lower operating costs, and increase yields and product consistency.
