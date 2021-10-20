Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market to 2027 - Focus on Rising Automobile Industry : Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market is accounted for $4.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $6.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Technological advancements in the field of rubber recycling and rising automobile industry around the globe are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, increasing the issue of the disposal and huge volumes of worn-out tires is hampering the market growth.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rapid growth of automobile sector in the region, huge amounts of scrap tire generation each year, and adoption of new technologies for tire disposal. Increase in the road constructions is another major factor driving the tire recycling downstream products market in the Asia Pacific region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market include Emanuel Tire, ETR Group, Genan Holding A/S, L and S Tire Company, Lakin Tires West, Lehigh Technologies, Liberty Tire Recycling, Probio Energy International, Ragn-Sells Group, Reliable Tire Disposal, Renelux Cyprus, ResourceCo, Scandinavian Enviro Systems, Tire Disposal and Recycling, and West Coast Rubber Recycling.
