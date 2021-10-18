NutriStyle™ Selected by Microsoft for Startups Health & Life Sciences Designed to Help Startups Quickly Scale
NutriStyle’s mission to address this growing global health problem with its comprehensive platform for the healthcare, corporate wellness, and food industries is a great fit for the program.”SEATTLE, WASHINTON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NutriStyle, Inc., a leading health technology company with the most comprehensive digital nutrition platform available, today announced its induction into Microsoft for Startups, a global program dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of high-potential startups to enable growth at scale. As a program member, NutriStyle will have exclusive access to Microsoft technology, mentorship, and business support.
— Sally Frank, Worldwide Lead Microsoft for Startups
The NutriStyle platform translates recommendations from doctors, dietitians, personal trainers, and other healthcare pros into personalized meal plans and actionable shopping lists users can take to the store or purchase with a click. NutriStyle is the first platform of its kind to make the connection between recommendations from healthcare pros and retail grocers.
“We’re honored to be among such a select group of companies from around the world chosen to join the Microsoft for Startups program, and we plan to leverage this amazing opportunity to its fullest,” said Todd Albro, CEO & Founder of NutriStyle. "Our participation in the program comes at a critical time for NutriStyle as we launch our nutrition platform with customers in healthcare, corporate wellness, and retail grocery.”
Created by a team of nutrition PhDs, registered dietitians, certified fitness experts, and CPG executives, the platform takes a food as medicine approach to building meal plans food by food. “NutriStyle creates nutritional frameworks or menu presets to meet the specific needs of healthcare organizations, physicians, dietitians, certified trainers, and their consumers” commented Scott Murdoch, PhD, Chief Nutrition Officer and Founder.
Microsoft for Startups health and life sciences worldwide lead Sally Frank said “NutriStyle’s mission to address this growing global health problem with its comprehensive platform for the healthcare, corporate wellness, and food industries is a great fit for the program. We look forward to helping NutriStyle deliver their innovative solution to our joint customers.”
About NutriStyle, Inc.™
NutriStyle addresses the growing global nutrition crisis with a “dietitian in your pocket,” a patent pending nutrition platform that builds meal plans food-by-food using a suite of algorithms informed by the best in peer-reviewed nutrition research. Users accessing the platform through an app furnished by our business partners get personalized meal plans optimized over time using artificial intelligence and made actionable through instant shopping lists fulfillable from the app. For more information, please visit nutristyle.com or contact Mark Lenss, CMO at mlenss@nutristyle.com.
