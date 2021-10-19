Heart & Soul PR, Inc. Named Agency of Record for Global Fitness & Wellness Online Coaching Platform, Macros Inc.
Heart & Soul PR Inc., a woman-owned and all women-led full-service public relations agency serving a range of emerging and established brands in health/wellness, lifestyle, and related categories, has been named the agency of record for Macros Inc., a leading 1-on-1 health and wellness coaching platform focused on helping individuals make real changes in their life. Macros Inc. offers customized health and fitness coaching programs that help people manage their weight, gain confidence, and break free of restrictive diets, in a supportive community that has grown to more than 300,000 people.
“At our core, we operate from a place of service, a client-first approach,” said Brad Dieter, COO of Macros Inc. “We want to deliver as much value as we can to our clients with our programs focused on evidence-based health solutions, emotionally intelligent interactions, and a commitment to client empathy. Heart & Soul PR also has this same mission in providing service-oriented and from the heart solutions to their clients, so it was a natural fit for us to partner with them as we look to grow our brand and reach more clients along the way.”
Macros Inc. has tasked Heart & Soul PR with handling the company’s media relations strategy, including thought leadership opportunities for its C-Level directors. The team will build broader awareness for Macros Inc. by positioning Macros Inc. with key national business and consumer lifestyle outlets, highlighting the company’s offerings and aligning on key trends and business topics related to the industry.
“We are thrilled to partner with Macros Inc. to highlight the incredible work they are doing to help transform lives,” said Alyson Campbell, CEO & Founder of Heart & Soul PR, Inc. “In particular, since the pandemic, consumers have become even more attuned to the importance of their holistic health, and the role that nutrition, fitness, and mind-body wellness play in their overall longevity and happiness. There is so much wellness information out there and Macros Inc. works to simplify this by providing 1-on-1 coaching, as well as free assets, that break down information that is evidence-based and shared in a way that’s usable and sustainable. Macros Inc. is a true example of companies leading with heart first and helping people in their lifestyle journeys.”
Heart & Soul PR works with a range of lifestyle brands offering a full-service portfolio of public relations, social, and related marketing services including business strategy, media relations, social strategy and support, event planning and production, partnerships and sponsorships, celebrity and influencer engagement, ghostwriting and more.
About Macros Inc.
Founded in 2016, Macros Inc. - “Fitness + Nutrition Made Simple” - is an online, global fitness and nutrition company that utilizes 1-on-1 virtual health and wellness coaching and evidence-based health solutions to help individuals make real changes in their lives.
Macros Inc. offers customized health and fitness coaching programs and has a vast library of free content designed to help people manage their weight, gain confidence, and break free of restrictive diets, in a supportive community that has grown to more than 300,000 people.
For more information, visit https://macrosinc.net
About Heart & Soul PR, Inc.
Founded in 2015, Heart & Soul PR, Inc. is a full-service PR agency headquartered in Los Angeles with a mission of changing the way business is done, bringing humanity back to business through its work with its clients and team. As an independent agency, Heart & Soul PR provides flexible programming offering project-specific and retainer programs for its clients, delivering strategic programs focused on the results.
Proudly woman-owned and operated with a fully woman-powered team,
CEO & Founder Alyson Campbell, who worked in global PR agency settings in New York City and Los Angeles serving a range of Fortune 500 and 1000 clients, founded Heart & Soul PR, Inc. to bring her deep level of PR agency expertise and experience to a range of emerging and established brands. Her agency work has garnered a variety of industry awards including PR Week Awards’ “PR Innovation of the Year”; SABRE Award for “PR Agency Initiative”; and Ragan’s PR Daily Nonprofit PR Award for “Best Event PR.”
For more information, visit: www.heartandsoulpr.com
